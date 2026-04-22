Turkish wrestling icon Rıza Kayaalp made history by claiming his 13th European championship title, becoming the most successful wrestler in the competition’s history.

Competing at the 2026 European Wrestling Championships in Tirana, Kayaalp defeated Hungary’s Darius Atilla Vitek 7-1 in the final, surpassing the long-standing record of 12 titles held by Russian great Aleksandr Karelin.

The Greco-Roman heavyweight has now reached 15 European finals in his career, winning 13 gold and two silver medals, while maintaining his remarkable record of securing a medal in every European championship he has entered.

Rıza Kayaalp gestures after winning gold at the 2026 European Wrestling Championships in Tirana, Albania, April 22, 2026. (IHA Photo)

Kayaalp’s achievements extend beyond Europe, with five world championship gold medals, along with three silvers and two bronzes, in addition to one Olympic silver and two bronze medals, cementing his place among the greatest wrestlers in history.

Erdoğan, ministers hail Kayaalp’s historic 13th European wrestling title

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and senior officials congratulated Turkish wrestling legend Kayaalp after his victory in Albania.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak praised Kayaalp for adding another milestone to his decorated career, saying the national wrestler had written his name in history as the sole record holder after surpassing Russian great Aleksandr Karelin.

Rıza Kayaalp holds a Turkish flag after winning gold at the 2026 European Wrestling Championships in Tirana, Albania, April 22, 2026. (AA Photo)

President Erdoğan personally called Kayaalp following his victory in Tirana. The president expressed pride in the achievement, describing the title as a historic record and extending his congratulations to the wrestler and his family.

Kayaalp thanked Erdoğan during the call, noting that he had fulfilled his promise to break the record, referencing earlier support pledged for sports facilities.

Members of the presidential Cabinet also shared congratulatory messages, highlighting Kayaalp’s determination and discipline, and praising his role in raising Türkiye’s flag at the top of European wrestling once again.