In commemorating the 63rd anniversary of his passing, Yaşar Doğu emerges as an enduring legend in Turkish wrestling, leaving an indelible mark with his remarkable achievements.

Hailing from the village of Karlı in Samsun's Kavak district, Doğu, revered as the "father of Turkish wrestling," was born in 1913.

His early years were shaped by adversity, as he grew up in the village of Emirli under the care of his grandfather, following the death of his father during World War I when he was just a baby.

Doğu's journey into the world of wrestling began in this very village, where he engaged in Karakuçak wrestling during his formative years.

The echoes of his success started resonating, and his transition to mat wrestling during his military service in Ankara marked the beginning of a legendary career that would be scribed in the chronicles of Turkish sports.

The turning point came in 1939 at the European Championship in Oslo, Norway, where Doğu competed in the 66 kg. category.

Although he suffered his first and only defeat in his illustrious career, securing second place, it was merely a prelude to the greatness that would follow.

Sweden hosted Doğu's first European championship in 1946 in Stockholm.

Competing in the 73 kg. category, he emerged victorious in all six matches, solidifying his status as the European champion.

The following year, he replicated this feat at the European Greco-Roman Championship in Prague, Czech Republic, conquering both freestyle and Greco-Roman styles.

The pinnacle of Doğu's career came at the 1948 London Olympics, where he clinched the gold medal by triumphing in all five wrestling matches.

This extraordinary achievement elevated him to legendary status, etching his name among the pantheon of sporting greats.

The Olympic success was complemented by a gold medal at the 1949 European Championship in Istanbul.

Although Doğu had only one opportunity to participate in the World Championship, he made it count, winning the championship title at 87 kg. in Helsinki in 1951.

Not just a phenomenal athlete, Doğu transitioned seamlessly into coaching, devoting himself to the development of Turkish wrestling.

His coaching journey was marked by selfless dedication as he traversed villages, identifying and nurturing young talent.

Doğu's exemplary character shone through in his willingness to undertake personal sacrifices for his students, from carrying sacks of wood to light stoves, sewing cushions, and securing employment opportunities.

Despite facing a heart attack during a trip to Sweden, Doğu defied medical advice, returning home to continue training young wrestlers.

Unfortunately, he succumbed to a second heart attack on Jan. 8, 1961, in Ankara.

Doğu's final resting place is at the Ankara Cebeci Military Martyrdom.

The legacy of this legendary wrestler lives on in the open house in Emirli District of Samsun's Kavak district, where Doğu spent his formative years.

Preserved as a memorial house museum, it highlights the enduring impact of a man who gave his all to Turkish wrestling, truly earning the title of "father of Turkish wrestling."