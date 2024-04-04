The coaching staff of both the Turkish women's and men's wrestling national teams are focused on securing Olympic quotas at the upcoming European qualification matches for the Paris Olympic Games.

The qualifiers are set to be held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, from Friday to Sunday.

The Crescent-Star athletes, who completed their preparations at the Mersinli Ahmet Eğitim Kompleksi Sports Facilities in Istanbul, will compete for Olympic quotas in the European qualification matches starting Friday

Nazmi Avluca, the Greco-Roman wrestling national team technical director, national team coach Cenk Ildem, and women's team technical director Efraim Kahraman made special statements to the Demirören News Agency (DHA) before heading to Baku.

Nazmi Avluca expressed the team's goal of qualifying for the Olympics with a full team.

He mentioned that the Baku quota matches will begin with four weight categories participating.

Avluca stated that if the teams do not secure quotas in Baku, they will try to do so in Istanbul, where countries worldwide will participate.

However, Avluca hopes they won't need to rely on Istanbul, as their ultimate aim is the Olympics.

He also highlighted the team's recent success at the European Championship and expressed confidence in winning gold medals at the Olympics.

Cenk Ildem echoed Avluca by highlighting the team's achievements and goals during the Olympic qualifiers.

The team, which includes European and world champions, aims to secure additional Olympic quotas.

Ildem emphasized the team's strength and determination to compete in multiple weight categories.

He also praised the support of government officials and the federation president.

Efraim Kahraman, the women's team technical director, discussed the team's preparations for the European qualification matches.

They have completed a camp in Bolu and are continuing training in Sarıyer with 10 athletes.

Kahraman also stressed their goal of securing quotas with four athletes in Baku and aiming for gold at the Paris Olympic Games.

He expressed confidence in the team's ability to achieve success, citing their past achievements and the motivation they provide.

Kahraman also highlighted the growth of women's wrestling in recent years and expressed hope for the future success of the team.

He also discussed the situation of national wrestler Yasemin Adar Yiğit, who has recovered from injury, and expectations for the Baku competition.

Yiğit's absence in the last world championship resulted in a missing quota, but she showcased her skill by winning the European Championship for the seventh time.

Kahraman also mentioned high expectations for other athletes like Elvira, Zeynep, and Kadriye, hoping they will perform well and secure additional quotas in different weight categories.