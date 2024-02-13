The European Wrestling Championships commenced in Bucharest, Romania, with three formidable Turkish wrestlers – Yunus Emre Başar, Ali Cengiz and Rıza Kayaalp – securing their spots in the finals on the opening day.

Yunus Emre Başar, competing in the 77 kg. category, kicked off his journey with a thrilling victory over the reigning world champion from France, Ibrahim Mahmoud Hassan Ghanem, with a score of 3-1.

Turkish wrestler Yunus Emre Başar speaks ahead of the European Wrestling Championships Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 5, 2024. (AA Photo)

He powered through the rounds, defeating his Georgian and Bulgarian opponents with scores of 5-1 and 4-0, respectively.

With a triumphant win over his Croatian adversary Antonio Kamenjasevic in the semifinals, Başar secured his spot in the much-coveted final showdown.

Meanwhile, in the 87 kg. class, Ali Cengiz displayed his prowess on the mat, overcoming challenges from Bulgarian, Swedish and Belarusian opponents to clinch his place in the final.

His strategic victories, including a remarkable triumph over Belarusian Kiryl Maslevich, showcased his determination and skill.

Adding to Türkiye's dominance, Rıza Kayaalp asserted his dominance in the 130 kg. weight category.

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp waves after beating Oskar Marvik at the European Wrestling Championships, Bucharest, Romania, Feb. 12, 2024. (AA Photo)

With a series of commanding performances, he left no doubt about his capabilities, dispatching opponents from Norway, Armenia, and Azerbaijan en route to the final.

While Enes Başar and Adem Burak Uzun faced tough competition, falling short in their respective weight classes, the Turkish contingent remained resilient, poised for further battles in the days ahead.

As the tournament progresses, anticipation mounts for tomorrow's clashes, where Turkish wrestlers in the Greco-Roman style will vie for glory in the 60, 67, 72, 82 and 97 kg. categories.

With Kerem Kamal, Murat Fırat, Selçuk Can, Alperen Berber, and Beytullah Kayışdağı poised to take center stage, the stage is set for another thrilling chapter in Turkish wrestling history.