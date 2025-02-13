Taha Akgül, the newly elected president of the Turkish Wrestling Federation, has set his sights on revitalizing the sport by focusing on strengthening its grassroots.

Aged 34, the Olympic gold medalist with a track record of three world titles and 11 European championships, Akgül aims to replicate his success as an athlete in his new managerial role.

Speaking at the 23-and-Under Turkish Wrestling Championship in his hometown of Sivas, Akgül revealed that the top athletes from this event would represent Türkiye at the European Championships in Albania.

This initiative is part of his ongoing efforts to foster talent at all levels.

Turkish young wrestlers in action during the opening ceremony of the Under-23 Türkiye Wrestling Championship, Sivas, Türkiye, Feb. 12, 2025. (IHA Photo)

Having only been in office for two months, Akgül is already making strides, organizing his second major event since taking the reins.

Reflecting on the early days of his presidency, he shared his satisfaction with the positive reception from the wrestling community, which he believes is now characterized by warmth and sincerity – a tone he intends to maintain.

Akgül's vision for the future includes expanding training camps and tournaments, utilizing the budget allocated by the Youth and Sports Ministry.

He emphasized that the entirety of the funds will be channeled into supporting young athletes, particularly those in the pipeline for future success.

The 2032 Summer Olympics in Brisbane, Australia, stands as Akgül's ultimate goal, with an emphasis on nurturing young talent.

"These children will lay the foundation for our Olympic ambitions," he said, acknowledging the time required to rebuild Türkiye's wrestling infrastructure. "The pathway to success will take time, but we are realistic. We are aware of what needs to be done, and with the support of our team, we aim to move forward without errors."

Akgül also credited President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and others for their support, which he believes will help reinvigorate Turkish wrestling. Drawing from his own experience in wrestling training centers, Akgül noted that these facilities were once the backbone of the sport’s success. "However, over time, these structures have deteriorated, and with them, the grassroots of the sport. Our primary focus now is to restore these centers – Olympic Preparation Centers, Athlete Education Centers, and Wrestling Education Centers."

Looking ahead, Akgül stressed that the Federation would be more selective in recruiting athletes, aiming to attract those with a genuine passion for wrestling. "With a solid foundation, we will bring this sport back to life. I’ve always been realistic and sincere, and that’s the approach I bring to my leadership," he added.