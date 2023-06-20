Turkish 23-year-old athlete, Zeynep Makbule Akyüz hailing from Sakarya, is on a mission to reclaim her spot at the pinnacle of her sport following setbacks caused by an injury.

Having achieved success as a World and European champion in wushu, she now sets her sights on the upcoming world championships.

Akyüz's journey in the world of wushu began at the tender age of 7, where she embarked on a path that would lead her to four glorious world and European championship titles, in addition to triumphs at the Balkan and Eurasian championships.

However, a knee injury disrupted her training regime, necessitating a cruciate ligament and meniscus surgery five months ago.

With her road to recovery behind her, Zeynep looks forward to resuming her training, ready to pick up where she left off after the completion of her physical therapy in just one month.

Her determination is fueled by the desire to prepare for the 9th World Kung Fu Championship, set to take place in China this August, and the 16th World Wushu Championship in the United States, scheduled for December.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Zeynep Makbule Akyüz shed light on her ongoing physical therapy process.

"Once the one-month mark passes, I will recommence my training and strive to prepare for the world championship with unwavering dedication. It has been a long time since I last competed on the world stage. This past year was unprecedented due to the pandemic, and I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to clinch another world championship title after four long years," she said.

This year's world championships hold great significance for Zeynep, with the events scheduled to be held in China and the U.S.

"Between the two, there is also the World Combat Wushu Championship, and we hope to prepare for that as well. This year has been exceptionally demanding and intense, particularly in the final six months. It requires a tremendous amount of dedication. However, I am confident in my abilities. Despite undergoing my third cruciate ligament surgery, I continue to forge ahead with unwavering determination. Many athletes tend to give up on their sports following injuries and surgeries, but I am resolute in my commitment to excel," she added.

As the sport of wushu gains increasing popularity, Zeynep acknowledges the strides it has made while envisioning a future of even greater prominence.

"Wushu is already gaining the recognition it deserves, but there is still room for growth. We are progressing rapidly, and the name of kung fu is now known far and wide. We are devoted to introducing wushu to a wider audience, and we have been successful in doing so. Many people have become aware of wushu, thanks to our achievements. Through social media and our championship victories, we have garnered significant attention. Particularly among the younger generation, we have become an inspiration," she said.

Notably, Zeynep Akyüz is excelling in her sporting career and pursuing higher education in physical education teaching.

She plans to undertake a master's degree in China.