Mehmet Demirci, the 26-year-old wushu dynamo who clinched silver at the 31st World University Summer Games in China, is gearing up for an even grander triumph – seizing gold at the upcoming World Championships set to unfold on American soil.

Demirci's journey into the world of wushu began in 2012, ignited by his unyielding spirit.

Since then, he has carved an impressive path, boasting an enviable record of eleven Turkish, two Balkan, and one Islamic Solidarity Games championships.

Hailing from the Kocaeli Karakuşak Club, Demirci's dedication knows no bounds, with daily training sessions that echo his determination to ascend the world championship podium.

As Nov. 16-20 approach, his sights are set on securing his first-ever world championship gold in the U.S.

Recalling his preparation for the challenge in China, Demirci conveyed his readiness and fervor for victory.

Despite falling short in the final, he returned home from the World University Summer Games armed with newfound wisdom, eager to rectify this in the upcoming USA World Championships.

With the next challenge on the horizon, Demirci intends to weave the lessons learned into his future performances, sharing, "Our intensive training continues, with about three months to go. We're committed to pushing ourselves until championship day. My experiences at the university summer games in China were highly positive. As the next World Championship approaches, my goal is clear – to strive for the championship, learning from China's setbacks. With faith, I aim to return to my homeland as a champion."

Eren Koç, a Turkish Wushu Kung Fu Federation Sanda Technical Board Member and National Team Coach shed light on Demirci's journey.

While Demirci's aspirations in China were anchored in gold, fate intervened, leaving him second best.

In response, a fresh training regimen has been devised, positioning Demirci to enter the championship fray after an intensive three-month camp.

Koç emphasized the formidable challenge posed by the World Championships, asserting: "As the national team, we're gearing up to compete on American soil with a contingent of five male and three female athletes. Our focus is on orchestrating a fruitful camp process, chasing excellence. We're aiming for an impressive feat – clinching eight gold medals across all eight athletes. In 2019, we secured three medals at the World Championship. Though our male athletes showcased resilience, injuries and misfortunes curtailed their ranking competition journey. Our female athletes secured notable rankings. This year, Türkiye emerges as a powerhouse in wushu, bolstered by a successful camp process that resulted in an astounding eight gold medals out of eight in the U.S. Our ambitions remain high, and with divine favor, we aim to make our mark."