The Turkish wushu national team ascended to global supremacy, capturing the overall championship title at the 10th World Kungfu Championships in Emeishan, China.

The weeklong tournament, held from Oct. 14 to 20, 2025, under the auspices of the International Wushu Federation (IWUF), gathered more than 5,000 athletes from over 50 nations.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Mount Emei – a UNESCO World Heritage site and cradle of Chinese martial arts – the event celebrated the timeless beauty of traditional kungfu while highlighting its modern evolution through international mastery.

Türkiye’s rise to the summit was marked by discipline, teamwork and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Facing seven rival nations in the overall standings, the Turkish squad delivered a commanding performance, amassing 9.08 points to secure the world team title.

Their triumph was particularly remarkable given China’s longstanding dominance in such events.

Just two years ago, the Turkish team had impressed with 72 medals in Bali, Indonesia.

The team’s collective strength was mirrored in their medal haul.

Turkish athletes amassed 44 medals in total – 19 gold, 17 silver and 8 bronze – placing the country firmly at the top of the provisional medal standings.

Behind this success lies the strategic groundwork of the Türkiye Wushu Kung Fu Federation (TWKF), established in 2012.

Through a network of over 100 clubs and youth academies, the federation has nurtured generations of athletes who combine technical mastery with national pride.

The result is a sport growing at an unprecedented rate in Türkiye, transforming Wushu from a niche pursuit into a cultural and athletic movement.

Among the standout performers was Ayşe Sude Akyüz of Sakarya, who stunned judges and spectators alike with an extraordinary triple gold sweep, her routines lauded as near flawless.

Her sister, Zeynep Makbule Akyüz, followed with two golds and one silver, combining elegance and power with effortless control.

Veteran athlete Necmettin Erbakan Akyüz added another chapter to his storied career, securing one gold and two silver medals to bring his world title count to five.

Ahmet Taha Keskin showcased remarkable versatility, collecting one gold, one silver and one bronze across three distinct categories. In the youth divisions, rising star Ecrin Çokhamur captured two world titles, while Deniz Şabotiç earned three silvers after battling through grueling finals.

Young talents Afra and Kaan also contributed to Türkiye’s medal tally, reinforcing the depth of the nation’s talent pool.

Behind the medals was an intense preparation process.

The Turkish contingent trained in specialized camps in Istanbul and Ankara, incorporating high-altitude simulations to mirror the conditions of Emeishan’s mountainous terrain.

Coaches emphasized not only physical endurance and technical precision but also the mental and spiritual dimensions of Wushu – a discipline rooted as much in philosophy as in performance.

Beyond the competitive triumphs, Türkiye’s victory carries profound cultural resonance. It symbolizes how an ancient Chinese martial art has found a vibrant new expression in Anatolia.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the team, praising their discipline and unity as a reflection of Turkish strength on the world stage.

The IWUF, too, lauded Türkiye’s growing influence in global martial arts, citing its balance of authenticity and innovation.

The event itself drew more than 100,000 spectators, highlighting kung fu’s expanding global appeal.

Despite occasional weather disruptions in the mountain city, the championships ran smoothly and ended on a high note, underscoring the sport’s power to bridge cultures and generations.

Türkiye's achievements have already sparked a surge of interest back home, with the TWKF reporting a 25% increase in registrations since 2023.

Looking ahead, Türkiye’s sights are set on defending its crown at the next edition, expected to be hosted in Europe in 2029.