Eighteen-year-old Turkish fencer Nil Güngör on Thursday expressed her lofty goal to achieve remarkable results at the upcoming Stars and Youth Fencing World Championship in Bulgaria from April 1 to 9.

With her sights firmly set on her Bulgaria showdown, Güngör declared her ultimate ambition to secure a spot at the Olympic Games.

Ali Yasin Bayram, the Kastamonu Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports fencing coach, during a school screening at the tender age of 8, initially unearthed Güngör's talent.

Since then, she has made great strides and has become a valued national team member.

Currently training in her hometown of Kastamonu and at the Turkish Olympic Preparation Center in Ankara, Güngör is determined to make an impact in the World Championship and join the Olympic team.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Güngör enthusiastically said, "There is a World Championship in Bulgaria in April. My goal is to return with a medal. My biggest goal is the Olympics. However, 2024 may be difficult because I am young, but my main goal is to participate in the 2028 Olympics. I want to be the first person from our country to participate in the Olympics with a sword."

Güngör has already achieved several accolades in her fencing career.

She came third in the EFC Stars Circuit Sword Tournament in Istanbul in 2021, won the team championship in the Young Women's World Cup held in Kazakhstan, and placed second in the Young Women's Sword Team at the World Cup held in Uzbekistan in 2022.

In addition, she and her team ranked third in the Senior Women's Sword Team at the Islamic Solidarity Games last year and secured fifth place in the individual category.

Her coach, Bayram, expressed his confidence in Güngör, stating, "We will soon be entering the preparation camp, from which we will go to Bulgaria, where Nil will proudly represent our country in the best way possible. We could not be more proud of her and wish her every success."

Güngör's success could be a momentous occasion for all of Türkiye, as she is on the brink of becoming the first fencer from the nation ever to participate in the Olympics wielding a sword.

As she prepares for the World Championship, Güngör hopes to add new achievements to her list of accolades and inspire others to pursue their dreams with passion and commitment.