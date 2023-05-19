Edirne's Nazar Kaya, inspired by her national wrestler brothers, is diligently preparing to claim the top spot in the upcoming World Championship, eager to leave her impression on the international stage.

Nazar's greatest allies throughout her wrestling journey have been her older brothers, Emrah and Sinan Kaya, who were instrumental in introducing her to the sport.

As athletes representing Trakya Birlik Sports Club, the trio secured national championship titles in their respective categories back in 2015.

Undeterred by new horizons, they persist in their pursuit of excellence at their current club.

While pursuing his own wrestling career in Edirne, Emrah Kaya also serves as his sister's coach, lending a helping hand in her development.

Sinan Kaya, an athlete affiliated with the Sancaktepe Sports Club in Istanbul, offers tactical mentorship to Nazar, even from afar, ensuring that she receives unwavering support.

At just 19 years of age, Nazar Kaya continues to balance her academic pursuits at the Turkish Olympic Preparation Center (TOHM) and Edirne Youth Center with training alongside her older brother.

Inspired by the achievements of the remarkable Yasemin Adar Yiğit, Nazar aspires to emulate her success and secure the coveted title of world champion.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Nazar Kaya said that, with the encouragement of her older brothers, she became a champion within a year of her wrestling journey.

Despite acknowledging the formidable nature of her chosen discipline, Kaya expressed deep affection for wrestling, stating: "Like Yasemin Adar, I aspire to stand on the podium as a world champion. Accomplishing this would bring immense satisfaction and validate my aspirations."

Kaya emphasized the importance of consistent training, noting that both her brother and coach, Emrah Kaya, provide constant support.

"We lead a focused life solely dedicated to training for our goals. The advantage of having my brother as my trainer is that we can work together one-on-one," she added.

Illustrating the bond between them, Kaya highlighted their master-apprentice relationship and their shared ambition to see the Turkish championship transpiring into a world title.

Emrah Kaya, the young athlete's elder brother and coach, described her upbringing as one rooted in wrestling.

Reflecting on their collective accomplishments in various championships, he proudly shared: "As Trakya Birlik Sports Club athletes, all three of us clinched Turkish national titles. While my brothers transitioned to other clubs, I remained with my current team. I continue to wrestle and coach simultaneously. Training with my sister is ongoing. We have secured fifth and third places in the Balkans, dominated the Turkish championship, and now we set our sights on the missing piece – a world championship."

Immersed in the dream of witnessing his sister's ascent to the pinnacle, Emrah Kaya said, "When my sister becomes a world champion, she will come to me, and together, we will sprint across the field, waving the Turkish flag. That, too, is my dream. We will stop at nothing to experience this profound pride. As her brothers, we will always stand by her side."