Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak exuded unwavering confidence as they set their sights on the 3rd European Games in Poland.

In an exclusive statement to Anadolu Agency (AA) ahead of the highly anticipated event, Bak voiced his belief in the potential for glory within the national athletes' hearts.

With the opening ceremony hours away, the minister revealed that 193 national athletes would represent the Crescent-Star flag during the games scheduled for July 2.

"We hold our heads high as we venture into the 3rd European Games with an unprecedented number of athletes," Bak said. "Poland shall bear witness to the extraordinary prowess of Turkish sports, a legacy of triumph that has graced recent years. Of these remarkable individuals, 103 are women, while the remaining 90 are men. Together, they shall epitomize the pinnacle of sportsmanship on behalf of our nation. We place our complete faith in their abilities."

Bak, recognizing the significance of the European Games, highlighted their crucial role in shaping the path toward next year's Paris Olympic Games.

"Poland is a pivotal juncture on the road to Paris 2024," he said. "Our athletes shall fight valiantly for the tickets to the grand spectacle in boxing, shooting, archery, canoeing, table tennis, modern pentathlon, rugby sevens and artistic swimming – events in which the Olympic quotas shall be awarded. Additionally, badminton, cycling and fencing shall witness our athletes' unyielding efforts to secure quota points in judo, taekwondo and triathlon. We harbor no doubt that our athletes shall triumph in these disciplines, amassing an impressive array of quotas for the 2024 Paris Olympics. I extend my heartfelt wishes for success to our national athletes and the revered coaches who shall guide them through the European Games."

Bak also hailed the nation's remarkable advancement in athletics.

"For the past 21 years, we have nurtured sports through strategic investments and the establishment of state-of-the-art institutions," he said. "Now, we witness the bountiful harvest of these endeavors as we conquer international arenas. The European Games shall be yet another arena where we shall bask in the glow of triumph. Our previous medal record-breaking feat in the 2020 Tokyo Games is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence. With over 7,000 athletes descending upon the European Games, it is an honor that we shall participate in 19 different sports. Such a widespread presence is a testament to the pinnacle of success that Turkish sports have reached. And now, our greatest aspiration is to surpass our previous medal count."