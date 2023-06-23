The Turkish Ministry of Youth and Sports (GSB) is gearing up for an exciting start to the summer sports schools that will start on July 4.

This initiative aims to not only keep children away from negative influences but also foster their physical development.

Across Istanbul's 39 districts, these exceptional courses will be available in 42 disciplines, with a staggering target of reaching over 1 million students.

In an exclusive statement to Anadolu Agency (AA), Provincial Director of Youth and Sports Burhanettin Hacıcaferoğlu emphasized the importance of these sports schools, including 13 branches catering to disabled individuals.

"While our sports schools operate throughout the year, it is during the summer season that interest peaks after the completion of academic studies. Past years have shown us the immense value and impact of these summer schools," Hacıcaferoğlu said.

Turkish athletes in action at free summer sports schools and GSB inclusive sports schools, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports. (IHA Photo)

He further encouraged parents to enroll their children in these sports schools, revealing that even the president himself recommended young people to explore these remarkable opportunities.

Highlighting the accessibility aspect, Hacıcaferoğlu highlighted that summer sports schools are entirely free of charge.

"Our aim is to ensure comprehensive sports access for all. Young individuals can apply by reaching out to our district directorates, visiting our website, or contacting our trainers directly, enabling them to choose the branch that resonates with their interests," he said.

For Hacıcaferoğlu and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, summer sports schools serve as a vital foundation for Turkish sports.

Turkish athletes in action at free summer sports schools and GSB inclusive sports schools, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports. (IHA Photo)

"Upon completion of our courses, we guide our young graduates to sports clubs that align with their abilities. Our sports schools boast an exceptional support system comprising masseurs, psychologists, nutritionists, and physiotherapists. Ultimately, our objective is to enhance the quality of our children's free time because sports also serve as an exceptional educational tool. Even if they don't pursue professional athletics, they emerge with heightened self-confidence and future success," Hacıcaferoğlu concluded, highlighting the holistic benefits of engaging in sports.