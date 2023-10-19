In Türkiye's heart, the Liberty District in Mersin's central Akdeniz Municipality, a remarkable transformation is taking shape as construction progresses on the much-anticipated youth center.

This project, situated in the Tırmıl Hill area in Özgür Mahallesi, will replace an area that was previously associated with illicit activities, including terrorist acts and makeshift animal markets, with a vibrant hub for sports and education.

Akdeniz Mayor Mustafa Gültak, alongside municipal technical staff and representatives from the contracting company, recently paid a visit to the construction site where the ambitious Youth and Sports Center project is coming to life.

During this visit, Gültak provided insights into the project's background, stating: "This area was once notorious for tire burning and various illegal activities, including the trading and rearing of small livestock. It was not only unsanitary but also an eyesore for the city."

Gültak highlighted that the rapid transformation of the square into a dynamic complex is made possible through the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Spor Toto Organization.

He outlined ambitious plans, including establishing a youth center, an indoor sports hall, a football field with a capacity for 1,000 people and a National Education Center.

Notably, a portion of the 8.6 acres of land has been allocated to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and National Education to facilitate these vital projects.

Consequently, the square is set to evolve into a multifaceted sports complex and an educational hub.

Mayor Gültak underlined the swift progress of construction, explaining that within two to three months, a youth center and an indoor sports hall will be operational.

The second phase of development will witness the completion of the football field and the school.

He stressed that this transformed square would play a pivotal role in providing opportunities for youth to engage in sports and learning while also offering avenues for families and women in the region to participate in sports and various activities.

Furthermore, the project will address the pressing need for high schools in the area.

The mayor also expressed immense gratitude for the invaluable support from the Minister of Youth and Sports and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who played a pivotal role in turning these visionary projects into tangible reality.

As the area undergoes this remarkable transformation, Gültak pointed out that it was not long ago that the place was marred by filth and debris, a far cry from its current, modern state.

He emphasized that this transformation highlights how rapidly and dramatically the city has evolved in the past five years.

Reflecting on the district's tumultuous past, Gültak mentioned that in the not-so-distant past, the Mediterranean region grappled with several terrorist incidents.

However, he observed that today, the district enjoys a level of peace, increased welfare and happiness thanks to the sports and cultural facilities they have built.

Gültak underlined that the Mediterranean has truly become a livable district, as evidenced by the growing number of investors seeking opportunities there.

With investors flocking to the region, Mayor Gültak expressed his satisfaction with the trust and stability the city now offers.