Dila Baloğlu, Beren Kalyoncu, and Kutay Sakmak, the remarkable chess talents representing Şehitkamil Belediye Sports Club, are fearlessly battling formidable opponents in an international tournament as they strive to reach the game's pinnacle.

Taking part in the International Chess Festival held in Paracin, Serbia, from July 7 to 15, the national team members of Şehitkamil Belediye Sports Club are making calculated moves on the chessboard, showcasing the skills that have propelled them to the forefront of Turkish and European championships.

The trio is not only striving to surpass their previous ELO targets but also aiming to secure the coveted titled player status.

Şehitkamil Mayor Rıdvan Fadıloğlu expressed pride in the remarkable achievements of these chess prodigies and emphasized the exceptional talent within the club.

"I extend my heartfelt wishes for success to our exceptional players who are making their moves at the International Chess Festival. We are immensely grateful to witness the fruitful outcomes of our endeavors at the Sürekli Chess Training Center and the 'Make Your Move' project. Our club boasts of an extraordinary roster of talented stars, particularly in the junior and youth divisions. Having already achieved notable accolades in World, European and Turkish championships, our players are now diligently working towards earning the esteemed titled player designation. Currently, Dila Baloğlu is on the cusp of realizing this goal, and we eagerly anticipate the swift induction of our other players into this prestigious circle," he said.

The Şehitkamil Belediye Sports Club's chess division has become a breeding ground for exceptional talent, nurturing and honing the skills of its players to compete on the international stage.

Dila Baloğlu's proximity to attaining titled player status is a testament to the club's commitment to excellence and the unwavering dedication of its members.