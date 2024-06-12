Türkiye's head coach Vincenzo Montella has finalized his 26-man squad for the upcoming European Championship (Euro 2024), trimming nine players from the initial selection.

In their warmup matches, Türkiye held Italy to a goalless draw last week Tuesday and suffered a 2-1 loss to Poland on Monday.

The Crescent-Stars will kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Georgia on June 18, followed by clashes with Portugal and the Czech Republic in Group F.

Türkiye aim to advance past the group stage for the first time since 2008, when they reached the semifinals.

EPL and injury setbacks

Montella's squad initially featured three Premier League players: Manchester United's goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, Bournemouth's Enes Ünal, and Leicester City's Yunus Akgün.

However, Ünal's fractured toe during training has ruled him out, delivering a significant blow to Türkiye's offensive line.

Additionally, Çağlar Söyüncü withdrew due to a thigh injury picked up while playing for Fenerbahçe.

Notable inclusions

Cenk Tosun, the 32-year-old forward, stands as Türkiye's top scorer with 20 goals in 50 appearances and is expected to play a crucial role in Ünal's absence.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu, with 18 goals, will captain the team, bringing experience and leadership to the midfield.

Roma's Zeki Çelik, Galatasaray's Kaan Ayhan, and Lille's Yusuf Yazıcı are among the notable inclusions, each expected to contribute significantly.

Real Madrid's Arda Güler, the 19-year-old sensation, aims to add to his six caps and make a substantial impact this summer.

Alongside Ünal and Söyüncü, Ozan Kabak was forced out due to injury.

Others cut from the initial squad include Doğan Alemdar, Cenk Özkacar, Berat Özdemir, Can Uzun, Abdülkadir Ömür and Oğuz Aydın.

Uzun, who scored 19 times for Nuremberg last season, will be looking to future opportunities.

Emerging talents

Kerem Aktürkoğlu, with five goals in 28 national appearances, is highlighted by Montella for his speed and teamwork.

Türkiye's head coach Vincenzo Montella gestures during a friendly football match against Italy, Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, Bologna, Italy, June 4, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Montella emphasized Aktürkoğlu's modern football qualities, stating, "He's fast, works for the team, and has an aptitude for attacking spaces, making him pivotal."

Despite his six goals in 16 caps, Halil Dervişoğlu did not make the cut, nor did Schalke 04's Kenan Karaman.

Montella, who has led Türkiye since September 2023, has a record of three wins, two draws, and three losses in eight matches.

His tenure shows promise, though recent form poses concerns ahead of Euro 2024.

Historical context

Türkiye have struggled in recent European Championships, failing to advance past the group stage in the last two editions.

However, they aim to emulate their 2008 success, when they reached the semifinals.

In Group F, Portugal are the favorites, but Türkiye hope to secure at least a second-place finish or enough points to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

The Crescent-Stars enter Euro 2024 without a win in their last five matches, their last victory being a 3-2 triumph over Germany on Nov. 18.

Their final qualification match ended in a 1-1 draw with Wales, followed by heavy defeats to Hungary and Austria in March friendlies.

Recent warmup results include a goalless draw with Italy and a narrow 2-1 loss to Poland, where Barış Yılmaz scored Türkiye's lone goal before Nicola Zalewski's last-minute winner for Poland.

Final squad list

Goalkeepers:

- Altay Bayındır (Manchester United)

- Mert Günok (Beşiktaş)

- Uğurcan Çakır (Trabzonspor)

Defenders:

- Mert Müldür (Fenerbahçe)

- Ferdi Kadıoğlu (Fenerbahçe)

- Zeki Çelik (Roma)

- Abdulkerim Bardakçı (Galatasaray)

- Ahmetcan Kaplan (Ajax)

- Merih Demiral (Al-Ahli)

- Ozan Kabak (Hoffenheim)

- Samet Akaydın (Panathinaikos)

Midfielders:

- Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter Milan)

- Ismail Yüksek (Fenerbahçe)

- Kaan Ayhan (Galatasaray)

- Okay Yokuşlu (West Bromwich Albion)

- Orkun Kökçü (Benfica)

- Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund)

Forwards:

- Irfan Can Kahveci (Fenerbahçe)

- Yunus Akgün (Leicester City)

- Kenan Yıldız (Juventus)

- Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Galatasaray)

- Barış Alper Yılmaz (Galatasaray)

- Arda Güler (Real Madrid)

- Bertuğ Yıldırım (Rennes)

- Cenk Tosun (Beşiktaş)

- Semih Kılıçsoy (Beşiktaş)

- Yusuf Yazıcı (Lille)

Montella's squad blends seasoned veterans and emerging talents, all eager to make their mark at Euro 2024.