Türkiye’s deaf athletes are gearing up for a landmark performance at the 2025 Deaflympics in Tokyo, with federation president Dursun Gözel promising a surge in medal counts and aiming for gold in every sport.

The Games, set for Nov. 15-26, will feature roughly 200 Turkish competitors across 18 disciplines, all finely tuned to challenge the world’s best.

Gözel, who has devoted two decades to the deaf sports community and is himself a former European and world champion, described the athletes’ preparation as comprehensive and disciplined.

“In 2017, hosting the Deaflympics in Samsun, we claimed 46 medals – 17 gold, seven silver, and 22 bronze.

In 2021 in Brazil, our team returned with 44 medals, including 8 gold. This year, we aim to increase that tally to 50-60 medals in Tokyo,” he said.

Highlighting the federation’s high ambitions, Gözel stressed that second or third place is not the ultimate goal.

“We are chasing championships because victories leave a lasting mark. Our goal is to bring multiple gold medals home for the President, the Sports Ministry, and the Turkish people,” he said, recalling his own sports background, including 30 years in wrestling.

Preparation has been exhaustive and personalized.

Gözel personally monitors training across multiple cities: athletics in Bursa, wrestling in Yalova, football in Burdur, basketball in Ankara, and taekwondo in Adana.

“I make it a point to visit every camp, speak with athletes and coaches, and ensure that no one lacks resources. We are fully supported by the state, and we leave nothing to chance,” he said.

Looking beyond Tokyo, Gözel outlined ambitious structural reforms for the federation.

Plans include building an independent training facility with modern sports halls and accommodations, and securing Türkiye as host for the 2028 Deaf European Games.

He also hopes to unify all deaf sports under a single federation to streamline international participation.

“Currently, 14 sports are under our federation, while 10 others remain elsewhere. Bringing all disciplines together will eliminate obstacles and strengthen our international presence,” he said.

Gözel concluded with a message of encouragement to the public.

“The athletes are fully committed and have promised medals. We ask the nation to support them with their prayers. With unity, preparation, and dedication, we aim to return from Tokyo with unprecedented success,” he said.