Türkiye's women's national volleyball team kicked off its 2026 FIVB Volleyball Nations League campaign with a 3-2 victory over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.

The Turkish side secured the win in a closely contested match in Brazil's capital, Brasilia, earning a positive start to this year's tournament.

With the opening victory in hand, the Sultans of the Net will now turn their attention to their second match of the Brazil leg, where they are set to face the Netherlands on Thursday.

The match against the Dutch team is scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m. Türkiye time.