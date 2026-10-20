Türkiye aims to qualify cyclists for both road and track events at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with preparations gathering pace following a season of international competitions and medal-winning performances, Turkish Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Müftüoğlu said Türkiye had made progress in developing the sport, hosting major events and strengthening its international competitiveness.

The season began with the 2026 UEC Elite European Track Cycling Championships, held in February at the Konya Olympic Velodrome, marking the first time Türkiye had hosted the competition.

Müftüoğlu described the event as a milestone for Turkish cycling, highlighting the opportunities created by the country's first velodrome.

Türkiye also hosted major events in Antalya, Alanya and the wider Mediterranean region to promote cycling tourism, while the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye remained a key fixture on the international calendar.

Müftüoğlu said Turkish cyclists had also secured important international medals across several age categories, including the masters division, building on achievements among junior and under-23 athletes.

Olympic qualification a priority

The federation is now focused on securing Olympic places, with the qualification process for Los Angeles 2028 underway.

Müftüoğlu said Ramazan Yılmaz would represent Türkiye at the World Championships in China, an important step toward qualifying for the Games.

"We have completed the qualification requirements and will compete at the World Championships in China this week with Ramazan Yılmaz, at an event we have not been able to attend for a long time," he said.

"The Olympic goal and the race for Olympic quotas begin with this World Championships. Competing in these championships is necessary to earn an Olympic quota, and we have completed the first stage."

Türkiye hopes to return to Olympic track cycling after a lengthy absence, with Müftüoğlu saying preparations were proceeding according to plan.

"We want to achieve another important success by qualifying for the Olympics, hopefully becoming the first athlete and federation to do so after the qualification process following 1976," he said.

Road cycling is also part of the strategy, with 2027 expected to be a crucial year for qualification.

"We are making a major effort to qualify for the Olympics in road cycling as well," Müftüoğlu said, adding that the federation was excited by the prospect of competing in the velodrome at the Los Angeles Games for the first time.

Konya velodrome boosts ambitions

The Konya Olympic Velodrome has expanded training and competition opportunities for Turkish cyclists. Before its construction, athletes had to travel abroad for training camps and events because Türkiye lacked a velodrome.

Müftüoğlu thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for supporting the facility and Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak for overseeing the federation's work. He also highlighted Yılmaz's historic medal at the European championships as a sign of progress.

The federation plans to build on these results by developing younger athletes and expanding its professional cycling structure. Müftüoğlu said four continental professional teams currently operate in Türkiye, adding that the federation wants to increase that number.

He also credited Konya Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Uğur İbrahim Altay with supporting cycling, noting that Yılmaz represents the municipality.

Presidential tour to finish in Ankara

The federation is also preparing the route for the 2027 Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, which will finish in Ankara, Müftüoğlu confirmed.

"We have made considerable progress on the route, and we expect to announce it after completing the remaining details, probably within this month. But the finish will be in Ankara," he said.

The race serves as a platform to promote Türkiye internationally and support the growth of cycling tourism. Müftüoğlu said the federation also wanted to make cycling more accessible to people of different ages and abilities through amateur events such as Gran Fondo races.

He identified Alanya, Antalya, Muğla and İzmir as important destinations for cycling tourism, pointing to infrastructure investment and opportunities to attract international visitors.

The federation is also working to develop cycling tourism through EuroVelo, the European network of long-distance cycling routes.

Müftüoğlu said Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy was supporting efforts to increase Türkiye's share of the international cycling tourism market, alongside broader initiatives to expand sports tourism.