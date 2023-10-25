Naim Süleymanoğlu, a man of modest stature but colossal power, scribed his golden name in Turkish and international sports history as the legendary "Pocket Hercules."

His impact extended far beyond weightlifting, making him an icon in the realm of athletic achievement and human resilience.

Standing at a mere 1.47 meters (4 feet 10 inches) tall, Süleymanoğlu's remarkable journey through the world of weightlifting began with three consecutive Olympic gold medals in Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992, and Atlanta 1996.

Tragically, Süleymanoğlu's life was cut short when he succumbed to liver failure at the age of 50 on Nov. 18, 2017, laying to rest one of the greatest sporting icons in Türkiye's history, as he found his final resting place in an Istanbul cemetery.

As Türkiye prepares to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the republic, Süleymanoğlu's story takes center stage, highlighting his exceptional achievements, and his unique place in Turkish sports history as one of the greatest Olympic weightlifters of all time.

Born to Turkish parents in Kardzhali, southern Bulgaria, on Jan. 23, 1967, Süleymanoğlu embarked on his weightlifting journey at the tender age of 9.

His ascent was meteoric; he represented Bulgaria and clinched the 1982 World Junior Championships in Sao Paulo, marking his first world title and setting his first world record at the age of just 15.

Süleymanoğlu's brilliance was undeniable, earning him the title of the world's best weightlifter in 1984, 1985, and 1986.

However, the political climate of the era led to a significant twist in his story, as Bulgaria, under Todor Zhivkov's regime, forced a name change upon him, without his consent, rebranding him as Naum Shalamanov.

The 1980s bore witness to the systematic oppression of Bulgaria's Turkish minority, compelling them to adopt Slavic names and banning their native language.

The resulting turmoil forced many Turkish Bulgarians to seek refuge in neighboring Türkiye.

The turning point arrived at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games when Süleymanoğlu transcended into a legend.

He shattered records by lifting 190 kg. (419 pounds) in the clean and jerk, a feat that exceeded three times his own body weight, making him the only weightlifter to achieve such a remarkable feat.

His gold medal win in Seoul was an incredible triumph, and this victory came two years after Süleymanoğlu defected to Türkiye in protest against the oppressive Bulgarian regime.

The story of his escape from Bulgaria is a gripping chapter in his life.

Originally a Bulgarian athlete until 1986, Süleymanoğlu seized an opportunity during a trip with the Bulgarian national team to the World Cup in Melbourne to flee the oppressive regime.

His escape was nothing short of a high-stakes adventure, as he risked his life to elude Bulgarian authorities.

Süleymanoğlu's path to freedom led him to the Turkish Embassy in Australia, where he sought refuge.

It was during this time that he was still known as Naum.

In a clandestine operation, he was airlifted from Australia to London and then to Türkiye's capital, Ankara, with the help of a private jet sent by then-Turkish Prime Minister Turgut Ozal.

Bulgaria agreed to let him represent Türkiye in international competitions in exchange for a substantial fee of $1 million paid by the Turkish government.

His defection brought international attention to the plight of the Turkish minority in Bulgaria during the 1980s, shedding light on the oppression they endured.

Four years after clinching an Olympic gold for Türkiye, Süleymanoğlu was further recognized for his greatness.

In 1992, he was named the best athlete globally by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Press Commission.

His career was punctuated by gold medals in three consecutive Olympic Games – 1988, 1992, and 1996 – alongside seven world and European titles and a staggering 46 world records.

Türkiye's Naim Süleymanoğlu (C) celebrates his gold medal on the podium during the Men's featherweight 60 kg. class weightlifting competition at the XXIV Summer Olympic Games, Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 20, 1988. (Getty Images Photo)

Süleymanoğlu's journey, however, faced a momentary setback at the 2000 Sydney Games, leading to his retirement that year.

In a testament to his global recognition, Süleymanoğlu graced the cover of Time magazine's international edition on Oct. 3, 1988, following his spectacular performance at the Seoul Games.

The headline boldly declared, "Everybody Wins."

His life story was even immortalized in a film released in 2019.

Portrayed by Turkish-Dutch actor Hayat Van Eck, the drama movie titled "Cep Herkulu (Pocket Hercules): Naim Süleymanoğlu" captured his escape from Bulgaria, the oppression he endured, and his historic victory in Seoul in 1988.

Naim Süleymanoğlu's journey from a young boy lifting weights in Bulgaria to a globally celebrated sports icon stands as a testament to his indomitable spirit and unwavering determination.

His legacy endures as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and a reminder of the enduring power of human resilience in the face of adversity.