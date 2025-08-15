The Turkish Wrestling Federation is entering a generational shift, with the spotlight turning to young talent as the national team trains alongside elite squads from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, North Macedonia, Romania, and Bahrain at the Kastamonu Olympic Preparation and Camp Center.

The federation's President Taha Akgül, visiting the camp, emphasized the need to develop new champions to follow the legacy of icons like Rıza Kayaalp and Yasemin Adar. “We need new stars where Rıza, Yasemin, and I left off. This won’t be easy – it will take time,” Akgül said.

Akgül praised the Kastamonu facilities, noting the value of joint international camps. “Bringing Olympic champions here allows our national team and youth to experience an extremely productive training environment. These camps contribute immensely to our athletes’ growth,” he explained.

Acknowledging the rising global competitiveness, Akgül said, “We are in a transitional phase. The World Championships will be tough; the community knows it. Competition has intensified, and we’ve fallen slightly behind. But in the seven months since my election, we’ve started critical initiatives to strengthen our squad.”

The federation is also prioritizing grassroots development, with plans to visit all 81 provinces to bolster wrestling infrastructure and talent pipelines.

Youth at the core

Akgül highlighted the determination of Türkiye’s young wrestlers. “Our children are training with exceptional dedication. While the global migration of Dagestani wrestlers has increased competition, we are rebuilding our foundation. We trust our young athletes and the current squad. Medals are the goal, but the fight and effort matter most. Compete with heart, leave everything on the mat – that is the Turkish way.”

He added, “We aim to establish a strong Turkish wrestling system. It will take time, but wrestling is on the right path and in capable hands.”

Looking ahead, Akgül revealed plans to host a major wrestling event in Hakkari’s Cilo and Sat Mountains by 2026. “We hope to stage a historic competition at those high-altitude glacial lakes. The governor of Hakkari supports this initiative fully, and we are thrilled to share this news,” he said.