Türkiye Taekwondo Federation President Bahri Tanrıkulu has set his sights on Los Angeles 2028, aiming to qualify six athletes and return home with at least one Olympic gold.

Speaking in Antalya at the 13th International Türkiye Open, Tanrıkulu highlighted the sport’s rapid growth and the federation’s record-breaking achievements.

The Antalya tournament, held from March 24-31, 2026, features 3,278 athletes from 67 countries, including a strong Turkish contingent of 254.

With roughly 180,000 licensed practitioners nationwide, the federation possesses one of Europe’s most robust talent pipelines, fueling optimism for sustained international success.

Tanrıkulu described 2025 as a landmark year for Turkish taekwondo.

At the World Taekwondo Championships in Wuxi, China, Türkiye claimed three golds, two silvers, and one bronze, topping the overall medal table among 191 countries.

“Achieving world champion status was far from easy, especially against traditional powerhouses like South Korea, which had dominated since 1973,” he said.

Individual triumphs included Emine Göğebakan (-46 kg) and Merve Dinçel Kavurat (-53 kg), who captured her second world title after moving up a weight class.

South Korea formally congratulated Türkiye, underscoring the historic significance of the feat.

With the world championship behind them, the federation is now focused on the path to Olympic glory.

The qualification cycle for Los Angeles 2028 is underway, based on World Taekwondo’s two-year ranking system. By the end of 2027, the top six athletes in each weight category will secure direct Olympic berths, while others can qualify through continental events.

Tanrıkulu emphasized the federation’s ambition: “We want to return from Los Angeles with medals, ideally gold. Our preparations are intensive and ongoing.”

Türkiye previously sent five athletes to Paris 2024, returning with a bronze through Nafia Kuş (+67 kg). For Los Angeles, the federation aims to expand its team to six athletes and deliver the country’s first Olympic gold in taekwondo.

Before the Olympics, the immediate focus is the Senior European Taekwondo Championships in Munich, Germany, from May 11-14, 2026.

Tanrıkulu underlined the importance of the event: “We will compete with our strongest team. As reigning world champions, our responsibility is clear, we aim to return as European champions.”

Türkiye’s taekwondo program has evolved from a solid European contender to a global powerhouse.