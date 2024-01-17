Antalya is gearing up for the much-anticipated Tour of Antalya powered by the AKRA International Cycling Race, a dazzling spectacle set against the backdrop of historical landmarks and stunning natural scenes.

Haluk Özsevim, the project coordinator with a decade of experience shaping sports narratives, shared insights into the exciting plans for the event's fifth edition.

"We carefully selected teams from countries aligning with Türkiye's tourism potential," Özsevim said, setting the stage for an unforgettable sports extravaganza.

The Tour, classified as a 2.1-category race in the elite men's international road cycling calendar by the UCI, will span for four days and four stages, taking place from Feb. 8-11, 2024, in Antalya.

This year, 25 teams featuring 175 cyclists from 16 countries will converge on Antalya, covering a breathtaking 614.3 km across four stages.

Özsevim emphasized that the race goes beyond being a mere competition; it's an opportunity for millions worldwide to explore the rich history, nature and culture of Antalya.

In an exclusive statement to Ihlas News Agency (IHA), Özsevim unveiled the meticulous preparations, revealing, "We have attracted applications from 60 countries, underscoring the Tour of Antalya's global appeal."

The 25 participating teams, including four Turkish teams, two World Tour teams and others from the Pro and Continental categories, promise an unparalleled level of competition.

Özsevim expressed his enthusiasm about the new additions to this year's race, especially the Demre stage, highlighting the race's commitment to spreading awareness.

"The stages are carefully crafted, ensuring both competitors and spectators experience something special," he said.

The Kemer – Tahtalı stage, dubbed the "Queen stage," promises challenging climbs and breathtaking natural vistas, offering a global audience a visual spectacle.

The Tour of Antalya is not just about cycling prowess; it is a platform for social responsibility.

Özsevim outlined plans for an awareness drive, saying, "With the slogan 'For a Greener Türkiye and the World,' we aim to engage the public and NGOs in an initiative starting two hours before the professional racers cross the finish line."

Discussing the race's broader goals, Özsevim expressed gratitude for the support received from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Turkish Tourism Promotion Development Agency (TGA).

He revealed the Tour's success in attracting international teams for extended stays, particularly in the Manavgat and Alanya regions.

"Aside from the professional teams, our vision is to welcome individual athletes who can come and camp in our country," Özsevim said, inviting sports enthusiasts to join the festivities in Antalya.

He emphasized the growing cycling culture in the city, acknowledging the crucial role played by the Turkish Cycling Federation and the Turkish press in shaping Antalya's status as a premier sports destination.