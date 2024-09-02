Türkiye’s para taekwondo team soared to unprecedented heights at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, clinching a total of five medals, including a historic gold.

This remarkable achievement not only marked a personal milestone for the athletes but also solidified Türkiye’s dominance in the sport on the global stage.

Competing with a squad of eight formidable athletes, the Turkish para taekwondo team delivered an electrifying performance in Paris.

The team returned home with their heads held high, bringing back one gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.

This medal haul ensured Türkiye’s place as the most decorated nation in para taekwondo at the Games, a feat that left the nation swelling with pride.

Mahmut Bozteke rewrote history by winning the gold in the Men's K44 -63 kg. category, becoming the first Turkish para taekwondo athlete to achieve this at the Paralympic Games.

The silver medals came from a trio of tenacious fighters: Ali Can Özcan in the Men's K44 -58 kg., Fatih Çelik in the Men's K44 -70 kg. and Gamze Gürdal in the Women's K44 -57 kg.

Each of these athletes showcased extraordinary determination, pushing their limits to bring honor to their nation.

Rounding off the podium finishes, Meryem Betül Çavdar claimed a hard-fought bronze in the Women's K44 -52 kg. category, demonstrating her resilience and fighting spirit.

Türkiye’s journey in para taekwondo has been nothing short of remarkable.

Since their Paralympic debut in 2008, the team has steadily climbed the ranks, with significant milestones including winning two medals at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

In Paris, they took another leap forward, converting five out of eight qualifying spots into medals.

Upon their return, the athletes were greeted with an outpouring of love and admiration at Istanbul Airport’s VIP Terminal.

With Turkish flags waving high and flowers in hand, fans and officials alike celebrated the team’s historic accomplishments.

Speaking to the press, Metin Şahin, President of the Turkish Taekwondo Federation, could barely contain his pride.

"We started our Paralympic journey in 2008, and in Tokyo, we made our mark with two medals. But Paris was different – we aimed higher, we worked harder, and the results speak for themselves. Five medals, including our first Paralympic gold in taekwondo, is a historic achievement. We are now the top nation in para taekwondo, and this is only the beginning," he said.

The athletes, too, shared their emotions upon their triumphant return.

Gold medalist Mahmut Bozteke reflected on the magnitude of his achievement, stating, "It feels surreal. Bringing home the gold for Türkiye is beyond words. We were determined to claim a piece of history, and we did just that. Paris will forever hold a special place in my heart, but I’m already looking forward to Los Angeles – another chance to make our nation proud."

Turkish athlete Mahmut Bozteke (L) celebrates after beating Mongolia's Bolor-Erdene Ganbat at the Grand Palais in the men's taekwondo K44 63 kg. final, Paris, France, Aug. 31, 2024. (AA Photo)

Silver medalist Gamze Gürdal echoed this sentiment, expressing her gratitude: "This journey was incredibly tough, but we persevered. I’m proud of what we achieved as a team, and I’m thankful to everyone who supported us. This is a victory for all of Türkiye."

Fatih Çelik, who also secured silver, promised even greater things in the future, saying: "This silver is just the beginning. I’m setting my sights on gold in Los Angeles. We’ve shown the world what Türkiye is capable of, and there’s more to come."

Ali Can Özcan, another silver medalist, highlighted the strength of the team: "We didn’t just succeed individually – we succeeded as a team. We’ve proven that Türkiye is a force to be reckoned with in para taekwondo, and we’re just getting started."

Bronze medalist Meryem Betül Çavdar, reflecting on her journey, said: "The past three years have been a rollercoaster, but standing here with this bronze medal makes it all worthwhile. Every challenge, every setback – it was all worth it."