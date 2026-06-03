L’Etape Marmaris by Tour de France will bring one of the world’s most recognized amateur cycling series to the southwestern Turkish coast on June 6-7, 2026, turning the resort district of Marmaris into a two-day showcase of endurance racing, tourism, and international sport.

Organized under the umbrella of the Amaury Sport Organisation, the event is part of the global L'Etape Series, which allows everyday cyclists to experience race conditions modeled on the Tour de France with professional-grade organization, full road closures, timing systems, and race support.

Held in Marmaris, the event marks the second Turkish destination in the series after Istanbul, underscoring the country’s growing profile in international cycling tourism. The race is organized in collaboration with Turkish event partner 78 Event and supported by Marmaris Municipality, with promotion expected across roughly 90 countries.

The weekend action will be centered at 19 Mayıs Gençlik Meydanı in central Marmaris, beginning on Saturday, June 6, with a community-focused public ride. The 6.6-kilometer non-competitive loop starts at 11:00 and is open to all ages and abilities. The flat course winds through central Marmaris streets, designed to encourage participation and promote cycling as a family-friendly activity.

Registration for the public ride is available through hadikaydol.com, with organizers positioning the event as an accessible entry point into the broader cycling weekend.

The main competitive race follows on Sunday, June 7, running from 08:00 to 12:30. Riders will choose between two mountainous routes: a long course of roughly 96.7 to 97 kilometers with up to 2,000 meters of elevation gain, and a shorter 65.8 to 66-kilometer alternative, both classified as demanding mountain profiles.

The routes stretch beyond Marmaris into some of the region’s most scenic and challenging terrain, passing through İçmeler, Turunç, Osmaniye, Bayır, Söğüt, Selimiye, Turgut, Orhaniye, and Hisarönü. The course also features sections near Amos Ancient City, combining steep climbs, technical descents, forest roads, and sweeping Aegean coastal views.

Organizers say the design aims to test endurance and racecraft while highlighting the natural and historical landscape of Muğla’s coastline. Full road closures will be in place during race hours, with authorities urging residents and visitors to plan ahead due to suspended vehicle access along the route.

The event will follow ASO’s international standards, including chip timing, feed zones, medical coverage, mechanical support, and marshaled safety systems. Category-based prizes will be awarded across age groups and genders, with additional sponsor draws expected.

With a participant cap of around 2,500 riders, the Marmaris edition is expected to draw both domestic and international cyclists, adding a significant tourism boost to the region’s hotel, marina, and hospitality sectors.