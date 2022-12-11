The president of Türkiye's Physically Disabled Sports Federation, Muaz Ergezen, maintained that the quality of sports facilities for athletes living with disabilities is improving daily and that they are striving to find and cultivate new talent.

Ergezen, who was in Konya for the Turkish Para-Swimming Championship and the National Team Selection Competition, said that 195 athletes from 65 different clubs were present at the event that took place at the Konya Olympic Swimming Pool.

Addressing the attendees, Ergezen said: "The federation is committed to providing an ever-growing sports infrastructure and technical committee. There are various sports branches available for disabled individuals to pursue, depending on the nature of their disability."

He also suggested that the accomplishments of disabled athletes who participated in the Olympics, world and European championships were an inspiration and source of motivation for people.

Ergezen expressed that the federation desires more athletes who are viewed as role models for society. He also said that the federation is proud of the progress made in just one year as they look forward to celebrating the 100th anniversary of the republic with the World Champion Amputee National Team and the Wheelchair Basketball Team.

He also mentioned that the federation did extremely well in Thailand, where they were placed second in the world, and that they have had successes in other areas by attaining excellence and awards.

He declared that they have put in a considerable amount of effort to reach this level in the disability sports fields, adding that they are confident they will make history.

Ergezen implored those living with disabilities to get involved in athletics, adding: "We must maintain this momentum and find fresh talent. Let us welcome our peers to our sports facilities. We must show to all that life can be more enjoyable and that the camaraderie and optimism that comes with sports is immeasurable."

He also expressed his desire for their athletes to gain recognition by bringing home medals and proposed setting a quota for world championships to make history with these athletes as he was cognizant of the young population in Türkiye and the potential of their athletes.

He said they are attempting to facilitate disabled people to engage in life rather than isolating themselves in their homes.

Ergezen appreciated the efforts of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu in promoting the social and legal rights of the disabled and improving the sports infrastructure in the country.

"We recognize the potential of our younger citizens and athletes and are profoundly thankful for the vision of our leaders," he concluded.