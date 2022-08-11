Host Türkiye maintained its domination of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, winning 16 more medals on Day 2 of the competition in the central Anatolian city of Konya Wednesday.

Turkish athletes won seven gold, four silver and five bronze medals to take the total medal count to 56.

Türkiye picked up a gold and a silver medal as Javelin throwers Esra Türkmen and Eda Tuğsuz completed a one-two finish in the women’s event.

Türkmen won gold with her 57.46-meter throw, while Tuğsuz took silver after covering 56.59 meters in the women's javelin throw final at the Konya Athletics Track.

National gymnasts maintained their winning form this year as they picked two gold medals on the first day of gymnastics events at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The artistic gymnastics men's national team, consisting of Adem Asil, Ahmet Önder and Ferhat Arıcan, won the gold medal with a total of 168,550 points.

Meanwhile, in artistic gymnastics men's individual classification, Asil added a new feather to his cap by clinching the gold medal with a total score of 84,900 points.

The host country athletes also picked up three medals on the first day of wrestling events Wednesday.

In the competitions held at Konya Technical University Sports Hall, Mustafa Sessiz won silver in the freestyle 97-kilogram final.

He faced Iranian athlete Mojtaba Goleij but could not continue due to injury. The gold medal went to the Iranian wrestler while Sessiz took home the silver medal.

National athletes also won two bronze medals in freestyle events.

Fazlı Eryılmaz took the bronze in the 74-kilogram event after defeating Nurkozha Kaipanov from Kazakhstan.

Osman Göçen beat Azizbek Fayzullaev from Uzbekistan to win 86-kilogram freestyle event bronze.