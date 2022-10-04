The Turkish women's national volleyball team beat Poland 3-2 to win Pool B at the FIVB Women's World Championship 2022 on Saturday.

Home team Poland won the first set 25-22 at Gdansk's Ergo Arena.

With opposite spiker Ebrar Karakurt's scoring performance, Türkiye leveled in the second, 25-23.

Türkiye rallied in the third to take it 25-22.

But the Magdalena Stysiak-led Polish team won the fourth set 25-18 and a tie-break decided the winner.

Türkiye won the clash after winning the tie-break 15-11.

Karakurt clocked 22 points, including 20 attack points. Stysiak scored 31 points, including 26 attack points for Poland.

Türkiye had four victories to win Pool B and has already qualified for the next round.

Thailand, Dominican Republic and Poland also qualified for the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, Pool C's best four teams Serbia, the U.S., Canada and Germany, marched into the Round of 16.

Earlier Saturday, Serbia beat the U.S. 3-0 25-20, 25-23, 25-13 in Lodz.

Serbian captain Tijana Boskovic scored 25 points for her nation.

Kara Bajema, who racked up six points, was the top scorer for the Americans.