In a triumphant return from the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers held in Japan, the Turkish women's national volleyball team secured their spot at the pinnacle of Group B.

Arriving in Istanbul, the "Sultans of the Net," as they are affectionately known, were given a heartwarming welcome, with Turkish flags and bouquets of flowers presented to them by young volleyball players from the Arnavutköy Municipality and devoted fans.

Inscribed in gold, the year 2023 will forever mark a historic chapter for the Sultans of the Net.

Their extraordinary odyssey through the FIVB Nations League, CEV European Championship, and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers was nothing less than awe-inspiring, establishing records destined to echo through the ages.

Amid the jubilant atmosphere, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül expressed the nation's elation, remarking, "We welcome the Sultans of the Net. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our president, coaches and players for bringing us this pride. We are fortunate to have them with us."

Mehmet Akif Üstündağ, president of the Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF), attributed this remarkable achievement to the collective efforts of all involved.

"The Sultans of the Net have achieved an unprecedented feat of winning three championships in just one year, perhaps unparalleled in the world. It was a long marathon, four months away from home and homeland, but they fought tirelessly and became our pride. Our new goal is to win a medal at the Olympics. We have the strength to accomplish it, we are about to make history in Turkish sports," he said.

Head coach, Daniele Santarelli, expressed his satisfaction with the summer's performance.

"We have had a fantastic summer. We have reached our goal. I am proud of these players and the team. We are exhausted, with very little time to rest, but we're genuinely happy for the success we have achieved," he said.

Team captain Eda Erdem Dündar eagerly anticipated the next chapter, stating: "We cannot wait for the next summer after the Olympic qualifiers, the third and most important tournament of this summer. We have achieved our goals, and we are incredibly happy and content. We have achieved honors that make our entire nation proud. I want to thank my teammates, the coaching staff, and the federation. Each individual has made this summer unforgettable. Our ambitions are now set higher than ever. We are discussing the color of the medal; that is our new focus. This success was made possible through hard work and discipline. It was a great pleasure to work with my teammates."

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Dündar added: "The achievements we have accomplished will be written in history with golden letters. After finishing the Nations League and European Championship undefeated, we are the only team to finish the Olympic qualifiers without a loss. This success was achieved through determination and discipline. Our coach had told us that this would be our best summer when he first arrived. I want to thank him for believing in us."

Discussing the prospect of having a statue made in her honor, the star athlete said: "Being remembered among the legends of our club, Fenerbahçe, is a source of pride for me. I listened to our President Ali Koç speak with excitement and happiness. To be among the legends of our club is priceless. I have immortalized myself through this. I want to thank our fans and our president."

Hande Baladın, one of the national team players, expressed her happiness for the love and support they have received, saying: "We are delighted because of the love we have received. We have won three championships this summer. We have put in a lot of effort since the beginning of summer. I am proud of this team and myself. We thank everyone for their support. This team deserves the very best."

Gizem Örge, another star of the Turkish national team, described their summer as a dream come true. "We are truly proud. We have been signaling this success since the start of the Nations League. We are very happy to return to our country with three trophies, just as our people believed in us. Our new goal is the 2024 Paris Olympics," she said.

Aslı Kalaç, a national volleyball player, expressed her pride in a summer that shone as brightly as gold, saying: "We have left every tournament with a cup and a gold medal. We are very happy. We thank the Turkish people who supported us."

Libero Simge Aköz expressed their desire to return from the Olympics with a gold medal. "It was a season we finished with our heads held high. We hope for even greater success in the future. We have set the bar high, and I think we owe this to Türkiye. Those medals we have won are worth everything. It is a remarkable level of consistency," she said.