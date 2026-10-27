Türkiye will mark its 103rd Republic Day with a nationwide cycling initiative promoting healthier lifestyles, cleaner transportation and climate awareness ahead of the United Nations climate conference COP31, which the country will host in Antalya in November.

The Turkish Cycling Federation's “Türkiye Pedallıyor” (Türkiye Is Pedaling) campaign will bring together cyclists and communities across all 81 provinces from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, linking Republic Day celebrations with calls for more sustainable living.

The initiative is open to everyone, from licensed athletes and cycling club members to students, families, daily commuters and people interested in nature and tourism. Organizers aim to use cycling's ability to bring people together to encourage greater public participation in climate action.

Events will take place in different cities on varying dates and schedules. In Istanbul, the main gathering is scheduled for Oct. 31, with participants setting off from Beşiktaş Square at 10 a.m. for a cycling tour of approximately 10 kilometers.

Climate message to the streets

The campaign comes ahead of COP31, which will be held in Antalya from Nov. 9 to 20, 2026. It seeks to demonstrate how everyday transportation choices can contribute to efforts to address climate change.

Unlike motor vehicles, bicycles produce no tailpipe emissions while being ridden. Replacing car journeys with bicycle trips, particularly over shorter distances, can help reduce transportation-related carbon emissions.

Cycling also encourages regular physical activity while supporting more livable cities, environmentally responsible transportation and sustainable tourism. Through the nationwide event, the federation hopes to turn climate awareness into lasting habits rather than limiting it to discussions surrounding major international conferences.

The campaign also highlights the importance of making cycling accessible and practical. Safe bicycle lanes, infrastructure that supports cyclists and habits developed from an early age are essential to encouraging more people to choose bicycles for everyday journeys.

Lasting change

Turkish Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu said the initiative would combine Republic Day celebrations with a broader message about shared responsibility for the country's future.

“As we celebrate the enthusiasm of our Republic across all 81 provinces in the 103rd year of our Republic, we also want to draw attention to our shared responsibility toward the future,” Müftüoğlu said.

He described Türkiye's hosting of COP31 as an important opportunity to extend climate awareness to all segments of society, adding that the conference's emphasis on dialogue, consensus and action aligned with the federation's efforts to make cycling part of everyday life.

Müftüoğlu said choosing bicycles instead of cars for suitable distances and under safe conditions could help lower transportation emissions. He stressed that cycling infrastructure, supportive policies and habits developed during childhood would be crucial to expanding its use.

“Our goal is to carry the enthusiasm generated on Oct. 29 into every day of the year,” he said, calling for collective efforts to build a Türkiye where more people cycle and adopt environmentally responsible lifestyles.