Turkish gymnasts illuminated the Mersin Olympic Gymnastics Hall as they clinched a remarkable haul of eight medals at the 6th Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup hosted in Mersin.

The thrilling competition, featuring 97 athletes from 25 countries, commenced on Sept. 1 and reached its crescendo with a series of individual apparatus finals.

Türkiye's finest gymnasts faced off against the world's best, aiming to dazzle the judges and secure their place on the podium.

Leading the charge for Türkiye was the remarkable Ahmet Önder, who exhibited unparalleled prowess on multiple fronts.

Türkiye's Ahmet Önder in action during the 6th Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup, Mersin, Türkiye, Sept. 3, 2023. (AA Photo)

In a spectacular performance on the floor exercise, Önder claimed the gold with an impressive score of 13.800 points.

Not content with just one gold, he proceeded to conquer the parallel bars with a score of 14.100 points, earning yet another coveted gold medal for Türkiye.

His excellence extended to the horizontal bar, where he clinched the bronze medal with a score of 14.750 points.

Sevgi Seda Kayışoğlu, another star from the Turkish gymnastics squad, soared to victory on the floor exercise, securing the gold with a score of 13.000 points.

Bengisu Yıldız added to the Turkish medal tally with a stunning silver medal performance, amassing 12.833 points in the same event.

The artistry continued as Bengisu Yıldız showcased her exceptional skills on the vault, claiming the silver medal with a score of 12.950 points.

Meanwhile, Ceren Biner, also with 12.950 points, clinched the bronze medal in the same event.

Mehmet Ayberk Koşak demonstrated his mastery on the rings, earning a silver medal with a score of 14.450 points.

This stellar performance added to Türkiye's growing collection of medals.

This triumphant display by the Turkish gymnastics team follows their remarkable performance in last year's 5th Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Mersin, where they secured two gold, four silver, and two bronze medals.

The team's dedication and commitment to excellence were once again on full display as they emerged with eight medals this year.

The crowning moment of the competition came during the awards ceremony, where the victorious gymnasts received their well-deserved honors.

Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan and Suat Çelen, President of the Turkish Gymnastics Federation, presented the awards to the medalists, celebrating their extraordinary achievements.