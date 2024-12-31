The year 2024 was a rollercoaster for the sports fandom, packed with unforgettable moments that kept them on the edge of their seats.

Turkish giants Galatasaray capped the year with flair, defending their Süper Lig title and asserting their dominance in the Europa League.

The Crescent-Stars defied expectations at Euro 2024, rising to the occasion when it mattered most.

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikeç captured the spotlight at the Paris Olympics with his poised brilliance, while Melissa Vargas led the Sultans of the Net to a year of remarkable triumphs.

Lions' roar

Galatasaray, reigning Süper Lig champions for two consecutive seasons, have charged through the current campaign with an eight-point lead over rivals Fenerbahçe.

Under head coach Okan Buruk, the Lions are eyeing a historic third straight title and their 25th overall.

Two seasons ago, Galatasaray endured a dismal 13th-place finish, prompting a complete overhaul.

The result? A record-breaking 102-point season last year.

This resurgence has carried into this season, where the Lions remain unbeaten, with 14 wins and two draws in 16 matches, scoring a league-best 47 goals.

Victor Osimhen leads the attack with nine goals, backed by Barış Alper Yılmaz (eight) and contributions from Michy Batshuayi, Yunus Akgün, Mauro Icardi and Dries Mertens.

The season opened with setbacks, including a Turkish Super Cup loss to Beşiktaş and an early Champions League exit. But Galatasaray quickly silenced critics with a dominant winning streak, capped by a commanding 5-1 win over Kayserispor.

In the Europa League, the Lions remain unbeaten in six matches, with notable victories over Tottenham, PAOK, and Elfsborg.

They currently sit sixth in the standings, proving their European credentials.

Olympics campaign

Türkiye's bid for gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics fell short, as the nation returned without a single gold for the first time in 40 years.

Despite sending 101 athletes across 18 sports, including a strong contingent, Türkiye secured three silver and five bronze medals, finishing 64th in the medal standings.

The absence of boxer Tuğrulhan Erdemir, disqualified for a doping violation, significantly impacted their hopes.

Buse Naz Çakıroğlu and Hatice Akbaş earned silver in boxing, while shooting duo Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval Ilayda Tarhan also claimed silver.

Wrestling brought bronze for Taha Akgül and Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu, along with additional bronze in taekwondo, archery, and boxing.

Female athletes were the standout performers, with Buse Naz Çakıroğlu, Hatice Akbaş and others contributing to the medal tally.

However, the men's side saw limited success, with only Akgül earning a medal and the archery team securing bronze.

Wrestling, a Turkish strength, disappointed as the country failed to win a medal in Greco-Roman wrestling for the first time in 36 years.

Athletics, Türkiye's largest delegation, underperformed, with only two athletes reaching finals.

Tokyo 2020 gold medalists Mete Gazoz and Busenaz Sürmeneli returned without medals.

Several athletes narrowly missed out on medals, finishing fifth, while promising talents like Kuzey Tunçelli in swimming and Muhammed Furkan Özbek in weightlifting showed potential for future success.

Sultans of the Net

Türkiye's women's volleyball team fell short in the Olympic semifinals, losing 3-0 to an inspired Italy.

Despite Melissa Vargas' effort for Türkiye, Italy proved resilient, turning deficits into victories in each set.

Türkiye started the tournament strong but struggled in high-pressure moments, allowing Italy to capitalize.

However, Türkiye went on to lose bronze to Brazil, while Italy beat Team USA to clinch gold.

Dikeç's iconic pose

Yusuf Dikeç's signature shooting style, which helped secure a silver medal for Türkiye in the 10-meter mixed team air pistol event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, sparked a global trend.

His unorthodox pose – shooting with one hand in his pocket – was embraced by athletes across various sports.

Armand Duplantis, after breaking his own pole vault record at Stade de France, celebrated by striking the Dikeç pose, as did Australian pole vaulter Nina Kennedy and Jamaican discus thrower Roje Stona following their victories.

The Dikeç pose even made its way into football, with players like Fenerbahçe's Irfan Can Kahveci, Rangers' Cyriel Dessers and Ajax's Steven Berghuis all adopting it in celebration.

Despite some criticism about his minimalist gear, Dikeç explained that his style is a personal choice for stability and comfort.

Turkish archery

Türkiye's national archery team had an outstanding year in 2024, winning a total of 63 medals across major international events, including 28 golds, 18 silvers and 17 bronzes, solidifying their status as Europe's archery powerhouse.

A historic highlight came at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where the men's compound team – Mete Gazoz, Ulaş Berkim Tümer, and Muhammed Abdullah Yıldırmış – secured Türkiye's first-ever Olympic team medal in archery, earning bronze.

The Paralympic Games added further glory with a gold and silver medal in archery, including a world-record-breaking performance by Öznur Cüre Girdi, who ended Türkiye's 16-year wait for a gold in para-archery.

Alongside her, Merve Nur Eroğlu and Sadık Savaş earned silver in the mixed-team event.

At the European Championships, Türkiye dominated, winning two golds, one silver, and three bronzes at the Outdoor European Championships in Essen, Germany.

Mete Gazoz also made history by becoming the first athlete to hold Olympic, World and European Championship titles in the same cycle.

Türkiye topped the European Youth Archery Championships with 13 medals, and at the European Para Archery Championships in Rome, they claimed seven golds and 10 medals, sweeping eight of 17 categories.

Crescent-Stars

Türkiye's national football team soared 16 spots to reach 26th place in FIFA's July World Rankings, its highest jump since the system's 1992 inception.

The rise, fueled by a strong Euro 2024 performance under Italian head coach Vincenzo Montella, is Türkiye's third-largest leap ever and marks their best ranking since June 2017.

With 1,533 points, Türkiye also ranks as UEFA's most improved team, trailing only Venezuela, who surged 17 spots.

Among UEFA Nations League peers, Wales rank 30th, Iceland 71st and Montenegro 73rd.

Argentina on point

Meanwhile, the defending world champions, Argentina captured their second straight Copa América title with a dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over Colombia at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Lautaro Martinez netted the decisive goal in the 112th minute off Giovani Lo Celso's pinpoint pass, securing Argentina's record 16th Copa title and halting Colombia's 28-match unbeaten streak.

Lionel Messi, making his 39th and possibly final Copa appearance at 37, sustained a leg injury in the second half, leaving the pitch in visible frustration.

Despite Messi's absence, Martinez's goal and Emiliano Martinez's key saves ensured Argentina's third consecutive major trophy, adding to their 2021 Copa and 2022 World Cup triumphs.

The match, delayed 82 minutes due to crowd chaos outside the stadium, was marked by drama both on and off the field.

Slippery turf from excessive halftime watering and aggressive play tested both sides, but Argentina's grit ultimately prevailed.

Spain's dominance

Spain dominated football in 2024, claiming the Champions League, Euro 2024 and the Olympic gold medal, cementing their position as the year's top force in both club and international football.

Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 15th Champions League title, while Spain triumphed in the European Championship, sweeping through the tournament with a perfect record.

Despite their golden generation of players like Xavi, Iniesta and Ramos, Spain had never previously matched club success with international glory.

After a disappointing 2022 World Cup, Spain turned to Luis de la Fuente, a low-profile coach with deep roots in Spain's grassroots system.

Under his leadership, Spain secured a fourth European title, with standout performances from Rodri and Lamine Yamal, who won the Ballon d'Or and Kopa Award, respectively. Spain's future looks bright, as their young talents also delivered a long-awaited Olympic gold in Paris 2024.

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, Spain enters 2025 with the world's best national team, player and young talent.

At club level, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe may have had a slow start, but with their strong squad, they are expected to be a force in next year's Champions League knockout stages.

FIFA and Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati claimed the top honors at the FIFA Best Awards in Doha.

Vinicius, who finished second in the Ballon d'Or, succeeded Lionel Messi as FIFA Best Men's Player.

His electrifying season included 24 goals, 11 assists and pivotal performances in Real Madrid's La Liga and Champions League triumphs, cementing his role as the club's European talisman.

Meanwhile, Bonmati secured her second consecutive FIFA Best Women's Player award, adding to her two Ballon d'Or titles.

The Barcelona midfielder led her team to a historic quadruple, including the Women's Champions League, and guided Spain to Nations League glory, cementing her legacy as one of the sport's greats.

At the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, Manchester City's Rodri clinched the top honor, becoming the first player outside the Messi-Ronaldo era to claim the award in nearly two decades.

The 28-year-old midfield maestro was instrumental in City's treble-winning season and Spain's European Championship triumph.

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal made history by winning the Kopa Trophy, while Turkish sensation Arda Güler narrowly missed the accolade after a breakout season with Real Madrid and an impressive run with the Turkish national team.

Nadal's retirement

Rafael Nadal's illustrious career came to a poignant end as he stood with his Davis Cup teammates, singing Spain's national anthem, tears streaming down his face.

Hours later, a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands marked his final professional match, as Spain's Davis Cup journey ended in the quarterfinals.

A post-match ceremony in Malaga honored the 22-time Grand Slam champion, with heartfelt tributes from tennis greats Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, and sports icons like Sergio Garcia and David Beckham.

Fans chanted "Rafa!" as a highlight reel showcased over two decades of brilliance. Nadal, visibly emotional, thanked the crowd, saying, "I hope to be remembered as a good person from a small village in Mallorca who followed his dreams."

Though Nadal tried to focus on the competition, emotions proved overwhelming. His Davis Cup loss ended a 29-match winning streak in singles, bookending his career with defeats – his first in 2004 and now his last.

Despite flashes of his trademark brilliance, age and injuries told a different story.

Hip surgery and other setbacks had limited Nadal to just 24 matches over two years.

Yet his indomitable spirit shone through, practicing with Carlos Alcaraz and cheering him on during Spain's doubles defeat.

CR7 at 900

Meanwhile, despite not bagging any international trophy in 2024, the ever-dependable Cristiano Ronaldo reached an extraordinary milestone, scoring his 900th career goal as Portugal defeated Croatia 2-1 in their Nations League opener.

Ronaldo's historic tally includes 131 goals for Portugal, 450 for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus, 68 for Al-Nassr, and five for Sporting Lisbon.

He remains the first player ever to achieve this milestone, leading his archrival Lionel Messi, who has 859 goals, on the all-time scoring list.

Tyson back from retirement

In a clash that fell far short of its billing, Jake Paul earned a unanimous decision over 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

The eight-round contest, Tyson's first sanctioned bout in nearly 20 years, left fans disappointed despite the historic matchup between the YouTuber-turned-boxer and the former heavyweight champion.

Paul, 27, dominated the fight on the scorecards, with judges scoring it 80-72 and 79-73 twice.

However, the fight lacked excitement, featuring two-minute rounds, fewer total rounds, and heavier gloves designed to minimize impact.

Tyson showed glimpses of his former power in the opening moments but spent much of the fight on the defensive.

The crowd's frustrations peaked when Paul bowed to Tyson before the final bell, a gesture that did little to appease fans.

Many had already begun leaving before the decision was announced, capping a night of unfulfilled expectations despite the event breaking Texas combat sports records with $18 million in ticket sales.

Despite the underwhelming main event, the fight drew massive attention, crashing Netflix's streaming platform during its debut live sports broadcast. Organizers touted over 120 million global viewers for the spectacle.

Sinner and Swiatek doping saga

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek's stellar 2024 seasons were overshadowed by doping scandals that shocked the tennis world.

Both players, ranked No. 1 at the time of their failed tests, faced minor sanctions, sparking accusations of double standards in tennis's anti-doping program.

Sinner, who tested positive for trace amounts of the anabolic steroid clostebol, faced intense pressure but was cleared by an independent tribunal, which accepted his unintentional contamination defense. Despite this, he faces the possibility of a two-year ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed the decision.

Sinner, however, enjoyed a remarkable year, winning his first two Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and U.S. Open, and capturing the ATP Finals, helping Italy retain the Davis Cup.

Swiatek, who also tested positive for trimetazidine, explained it resulted from contamination in her melatonin sleep medication.

Despite winning five titles, including her fourth French Open, she was handed a month-long ban.

IOC polls

The 2024 Summer Olympics returned to Europe after 12 years, with Paris hosting a visually stunning event that captivated global attention.

Following the pandemic-hit Tokyo and Beijing Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) needed a successful Paris Games to restore its image and boost revenue.

The city delivered, with iconic landmarks as venues and thrilling competitions, including local hero Leon Marchand's four gold medals, contributing to France's best medal haul in 124 years.

Russia, banned from competition due to its invasion of Ukraine, participated with a limited number of neutral athletes. Despite initial concerns, the Games ran smoothly, bolstering the IOC's confidence for future events, including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The IOC also faced a pivotal moment as President Thomas Bach announced he would step down after his term ends in 2025, with seven candidates vying to succeed him, including Sebastian Coe, Kirsty Coventry and Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr.

MotoGP

In MotoGP, Ducati dominated the 2024 season, winning 19 of 20 rounds and claiming the constructors' title with unprecedented ease.

Ducati's GP24 bike outperformed all competitors, with riders Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia setting lap records and pushing the title battle to the final round.

Despite missing out on the riders' championship, Ducati's supremacy was clear, with the Italian manufacturer's bikes securing 53 podiums across the season.

The competition for next season remains intense, with Honda and Yamaha seeking to recover from a difficult year by hiring technical directors from rival teams.

As several riders change teams, including Martin's move to Aprilia, Ducati's dominance will be challenged, but with reigning champion Bagnaia and MotoGP legend Marc Marquez on their roster, they remain favorites for another strong season.

Verstappen's poker

Max Verstappen will enter the 2025 season having led the Formula One standings for over 1,000 days, but his reign as the sport's dominant force could be under threat.

The 2024 season, featuring a record 24 races, saw seven different drivers each claim at least two victories, hinting at an even more competitive 2025.

Verstappen won nine races, a sharp decline from his record 2023 total of 19. After dominating the first part of the season with seven wins in 10 races, he endured a 10-race winless streak.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri broke Red Bull's dominance, with McLaren claiming its first constructors' title in 26 years. Norris, who finished second in the drivers' standings with four wins, declared 2025 would be his year, fueled by the lessons learned from Verstappen and his competitors.

In a season of driver moves, Lewis Hamilton confirmed his switch to Ferrari, replacing Carlos Sainz.

At 40, Hamilton hopes to reignite his championship challenge, which was derailed by Verstappen in 2021.

Despite a difficult 2024 season, Hamilton's wealth of experience could provide Ferrari with the boost it needs to end its 16-year title drought.

He will join Charles Leclerc, who had a standout season with two wins, including in Monaco and Monza.

Mercedes, finishing fourth in 2024, will see 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli join George Russell, who won in Austria and Las Vegas.

Russell, who clashed publicly with Verstappen, is positioning himself for a future rivalry with the Dutchman.

Money flows

In 2024, athletics saw a significant boost in financial support, signaling a bright future for athletes.

World Athletics made waves by offering $50,000 to each gold medalist at the Paris Olympics, breaking 128 years of tradition.

The organization plans to extend this to silver and bronze medalists in 2028 as part of its effort to make athletics more financially viable and appealing to young athletes.

To further elevate the sport, World Athletics introduced the "Ultimate Championship" in 2026, with a $10 million prize pot and a new competition format designed to engage younger fans.

The rise of new events like the women’s-only Athlos, which garnered 3 million viewers in New York, and the upcoming Grand Slam Track, which offers substantial prizes, shows that the sport is evolving with athletes’ financial success in mind.

Athlos’ winners took home $60,000, double the prize money at the 2024 Diamond League finale, while Grand Slam Track promises up to $400,000 for its four-meet season. The Diamond League also raised its prize fund to $9 million for 2025, setting a record.

Despite the increasing prize money, exposure remains key, as highlighted by Noah Lyles, the face of Netflix’s "SPRINT" docuseries. Lyles, who gained significant fame after winning the Olympic 100-meter final, emphasized that while financial rewards are important, marketing opportunities and visibility are what truly drive his career decisions.

Saudi 2034

December 2024 ended with a dazzling spectacle as fireworks and drone displays of the iconic golden World Cup trophy lit up Riyadh’s skyline on Wednesday night, celebrating Saudi Arabia’s official confirmation as host of the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Though widely anticipated, the announcement marked a pivotal moment in the kingdom’s quest to become a global sports hub. Despite being the sole contender since last year, FIFA’s formal decision sparked nationwide festivities. In Riyadh, Tahliah Street came alive with fluttering green flags bearing Saudi Arabia’s emblematic sword, while skyscrapers lit up with the message “Welcoming the World 2034” in Arabic.

The event aligns closely with Vision 2030, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious reform initiative to diversify the nation’s oil-reliant economy by prioritizing tourism, culture, and sports. As part of this vision, Saudi Arabia has hosted marquee events, including Formula One races, international boxing bouts, and tennis tournaments.

Crown Prince Mohammed emphasized the World Cup as a platform for fostering “love, peace, and tolerance,” underscoring Saudi Arabia’s commitment to football’s global growth.