Türkiye’s women’s volleyball team made history at the 2025 FIVB World Championship on Thursday, defeating the United States 3-1 to advance to the semifinals for the first time, where they will face Japan.

The 2025 tournament, the first edition under the new two-year cycle in odd-numbered years, features 32 teams competing across four Thai cities: Bangkok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Phuket, and Chiang Mai.

Türkiye have reached this stage after a commanding 3-0 victory over Slovenia in the round of 16, with set scores of 30-28, 25-13, and 29-27.