Vendetta Fight Night Türkiye delivered a knockout night for MMA fans, as fighters from across the globe squared off in a high-energy, professionally executed event that lit up the capital and underscored Türkiye’s growing presence on the international combat sports map.

Held in collaboration with GFC and the MMA Federation, the event drew elite athletes, dignitaries and a packed crowd, all witnessing a powerful display of grit, respect and international camaraderie.

The matches were marked by fierce competition and sportsmanship, proving once again that MMA’s spirit goes beyond borders.

Unrivaled moments

The night’s biggest headline came courtesy of Turkish fighter Mahsun Şehzade, who stunned fans by knocking out his opponent in just three seconds, setting a new world record in the process.

Equally electric was Ferit Göktepe, who defeated his Greek rival in a heated clash that had the crowd on its feet.

In the "Road to Vendetta" category, 11 emerging stars earned victory and spotlight, including: Idris Kolukısaoğlu, Burak Faruk Şen, Selahattin Turanlı, İdris Dadaev, Efe Sami Ünal, Emek Kepenek, Mustafa Kavacık, Abdulfattokh Abdurrakhimov, Mer Can Çayır, Muhammadsharif Salimov and Ali Yiğit Başar.

Meanwhile, the Main Card saw dominant performances from veterans and rising stars alike: Mahdi Mustafavi, Ruslan Bulut, Kerem Ali Vahap, Ilknur Kurt, Mahsun Şehzade, Hasan Kattan, Mehmet Ali Taşkıran, Şahmar Mammadzade, Nursultan Asker, Hamdi Kuzgun, Serkan Köybaşı, Ferit Göktepe, Cengizhan Lale, Yakup Şahin and Ibrahim Yaşar Halıcı.

Türkiye MMA growth

MMA Federation President Ali Arık praised the growing momentum behind the sport, stating the event met international standards and highlighted MMA’s expanding fan base in Türkiye. “These events aren’t just about sport – they’re about economic growth and youth engagement,” Arık noted.

Corporate support was led by Gallardo Chairperson Semih Geçer, who reaffirmed the company’s ongoing commitment to sports development and youth empowerment.

Vendetta Fight Night Europe President Bülent Sağlam and Türkiye Representative Onur Mustafa Tecimer assured fans that this was only the beginning. “We’re not slowing down. These victories are just the foundation,” said Tecimer.