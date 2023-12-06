In a remarkable journey that began in Kayseri, 11-year-old Ecrin Bütün, who lost the use of her legs after surgery at the age of 2, has transformed into a swimming sensation.

Over the past two years, she has not only conquered the waters but also clinched an impressive tally of 16 gold and five silver medals in various competitions.

Now, with her sights set on the national team, Bütün is a true inspiration in the face of adversity.

Bütün, a fifth-grade student at Yahya Kemal Beyatlı Middle School, faced the loss of her ability to walk following surgery to remove a spinal cord tumor detected when she was just 2 years old.

Undeterred by her physical challenge, Bütün discovered a new lease on life two years ago when she met swimming coach Safiye Kayabal during talent screening tests conducted by the Youth and Sports Provincial Directorate.

Learning to swim in the Olympic pool under her coach's guidance, Bütün found joy in the sport and began preparing for competitions.

Her baptism by fire occurred six months into her swimming journey at the 2019 Physically Disabled Türkiye Championship held in Konya on Dec. 6-7.

In this debut, Bütün scooped up an impressive four gold medals in the 200-meter freestyle and 150-meter individual medley categories for both open-age and 8-11 age groups.

The same championship saw Bütün secure two silver medals in the 100-meter breaststroke and freestyle events in the open age category, while in the 8-11 age group, she claimed two more gold medals.

Her prowess extended to the 50-meter freestyle, where she secured the top spot in the 8-11 age category.

This year, at the Paralympic Swimming Regional Championship held in Mersin from Oct. 19-20, Bütün continued her golden streak by winning an impressive six gold medals in the 200-meter freestyle, 150-meter individual medley and 100-meter breaststroke across both open age and 8-11 age categories.

Turkish para-swimmer Ecrin Bütün trains for the para-swimming national team selections, Kayseri, Türkiye, Nov. 29, 2023. (AA Photo)

Additionally, she clinched three silver medals in the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle and 50-meter backstroke in the open age category.

In the 8-11 age group, Bütün added three more gold medals to her collection.

With this outstanding performance, Bütün has earned the right to participate in the para-swimming national team selections scheduled for Dec. 12-14 in Ankara.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Bütün expressed her love for swimming, acknowledging the positive impact the sport has had on her life.

She credited coach Safiye Kayabal for introducing her to the world of swimming and shared her excitement about the upcoming national team selections, stating her ultimate goal is to represent Türkiye on the international stage proudly.

Kayabal, emphasizing Bütün's versatility in mastering all swimming styles, commended her positive attitude and noted that swimming is a sport for everyone.

She expressed her ambition to raise the Turkish flag alongside Bütün at European competitions in the future.

Bütün's father, Mevlüt Bütün, emphasized the family's unwavering support for their daughter, highlighting the challenges they've overcome together.

He expressed gratitude for the continuous treatment and shared the family's determination to support his daughter in her journey, pledging to continue their unwavering support.