The 60th edition of the residential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, held under the auspices of the president of Türkiye and supported by the Youth and Sports Ministry, promises to deliver a captivating journey through Türkiye's most breathtaking landscapes.

This prestigious event, part of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Europe Tour and Türkiye's only ProSeries race, will take place from April 27 to May 4, 2025.

Over eight days and eight stages, cyclists will traverse some of Türkiye’s most iconic and hidden gems, showcasing stunning views from the country's lush orange, lemon, and mandarin orchards, as well as forests of pine, olive, and mastic trees.

The race also highlights Turkish culture with glimpses of local delicacies like tea, Turkish coffee, simit, and iconic cultural symbols like the Nazar Boncuğu (evil eye bead) and the charming harbor cats.

The 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye will be held between April 27 and May 4. (DHA Photo)

The first stage, a 132-kilometer loop in Antalya, will feature a mix of historical landmarks such as the Kaleiçi streets, Hadrian's Gate, Hıdırlık Tower, and Yivli Minaret, along with the ancient city of Silyon and the beauty of Belek.

As the race moves to Kemer-Kalkan, the riders will experience the stunning Patara Beach, Yanartaş, Myra's ancient ruins, and the famous diving spots, offering a feast for the eyes.

The Fethiye-Marmaris stage will bring the magic of Butterfly Valley, Ölüdeniz, the endangered Caretta Caretta turtles, and the Dalyan Delta into viewers’ homes, while the Marmaris-Akyaka stage will showcase sea-facing forest roads, sailing routes, and kite-surfing waves.

The Marmaris-Aydın leg will take cyclists past the ancient site of Afrodisias and the iconic olive groves of the Aegean.

In the Kuşadası-Selçuk stage, racers will cycle past historic sites like the ancient city of Ephesus, the Temple of Artemis, and the House of Virgin Mary, before the Selçuk-Çeşme route, which will highlight Şirince Village, Seferihisar, and the beautiful shores of Çeşme.

The grand finale, the Çeşme-Izmir stage, will wrap up with the renowned Izmir Clock Tower, local flavors, ancient cities, and the famous vineyards of the region.