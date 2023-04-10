The Turkish Deaf Volleyball Championship is set to be hosted by Afyonkarahisar from April 11-16, with seven women's teams and nine men's teams expected to take center stage.

The Turkish Deaf Sports Federation (TIESF) recently released a statement providing more information about the upcoming event in which they confirmed that the matches would be held in two different sports halls, Çiğiltepe and Tınaztepe.

The competition will determine the national team athletes and the Crescent-Star athletes representing Türkiye in the European Deaf Volleyball Championships, to be held in Karabük from July 11-22.

TIESF President Kerim Vural emphasized the event's significance, saying: "These championships, in which the athletes who will represent our country in the European Volleyball Championship for the Deaf, will be held on July 11-22 and are extra important for us. I have full faith that we will see success in Europe. I wish success to all our clubs, athletes and coaches who have already participated."

The championship presents an excellent opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills and make their mark in the world of sports.

It also highlights sports' vital role in promoting inclusion and equal opportunities for all individuals, regardless of their abilities.

The TIESF has been working hard to support deaf athletes in Türkiye and has provided a platform for them to participate in various sports.

The federation has also been instrumental in creating awareness about the needs of deaf athletes and advocating for their rights.

With the Turkish Volleyball Championship for the Deaf on the horizon, the federation hopes to continue its efforts to promote the inclusion of deaf individuals in sports and provide opportunities for them to achieve their full potential.