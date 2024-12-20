Three Turkish archery heroes, Mete Gazoz, Ulaş Berkim Tümer and Muhammet Abdullah Yıldırmış, who earned Türkiye’s first team medal in archery at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, recently inspired young athletes and fans at Near East University.

Accompanied by their coach, Yusuf Göktuğ Ergin, the trio joined a “Champions of the Century” session hosted in collaboration with the Near East University’s Faculty of Sports Sciences and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Archery Federation.

The event featured the participation of Abdullah Topaloğlu, Turkish Archery Federation President and Turkish National Olympic Committee Board Member.

Turkish archers attending a “Champions of the Century" session, Lefkoşa (Nicosia), Turkish Cyprus, Dec. 19, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Moderated by associate professor Deniz Erdağ, the champions shared behind-the-scenes stories of their international achievements, their passion for archery, and the emotions they felt representing Türkiye on the global stage.

Their candid accounts provided both inspiration and motivation to the attendees.

Born for archery

Mete Gazoz’s love for archery began in his earliest years. “I was born into archery,” Gazoz said. “My father was an archer, and my coach was his teammate. I grew up surrounded by professionals and started shooting arrows at age three.”

He recounted how joining the national team in 2013 marked a pivotal moment in his journey.

Similarly, Ulaş Berkim Tümer’s passion ignited at 9 years old, leading to his debut with the national team in 2017.

Muhammet Abdullah Yıldırmış discovered archery through a school event at age 10 and quickly rose through the ranks after joining a local team.

Grueling training regimens

Dedication defines these athletes. “We train about eight hours daily, sometimes extending to 10-11 hours during peak periods,” Gazoz explained. Yıldırmış added, “Some days, we even train before breakfast and after dinner to reach our goals.”

Their relentless commitment exemplifies the hard work required to succeed at the highest level.

Winning an Olympic medal has brought newfound recognition for the trio.

Gazoz reflected on the joys and challenges of fame: “Being recognized everywhere is heartwarming but can also be exhausting. The responsibility to inspire future generations keeps us grounded.” Tümer noted, “Mete’s earlier fame prepared us for the spotlight,” while Yıldırmış humorously shared, “People often mistake me for Mete, and I just go along with it for photos.”

Tümer admitted that his toughest opponent has always been himself. “Learning to conquer my own doubts took time, but experience has been my best teacher,” he said.

Yıldırmış described the stress of his first Olympic experience, emphasizing how perseverance turned challenges into stepping stones.

Gazoz’s signature victory gesture has an intriguing origin. “It was suggested by Sermet Çınar during my first training camp in 2013,” he revealed. “He told me to use it when I became a world champion. Years later, it felt natural to celebrate with that move, and now it’s become part of my identity.”

Coach’s vision

Coach Yusuf Göktuğ Ergin attributed their success to a long-term strategic plan initiated in 2013. “We focused on nurturing young talent by envisioning them as future Olympians,” Ergin explained. “The results began to show at the 2016 Rio Olympics with our youngest team members.”

He highlighted the importance of instilling the Olympic mindset, which requires athletes to step out of their comfort zones and embrace mental and physical challenges.

Ergin emphasized teamwork and resilience as key traits of this exceptional group. “Their shared commitment to hard work and their ability to stay grounded unite them as a team,” he noted. Looking ahead, Ergin stressed the importance of continual education and development for both athletes and coaches to maintain Türkiye’s upward trajectory in archery.