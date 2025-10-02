The CANiK Shooting Team, renowned for its international success in competitive shooting, made a striking impact at the 2025 IPSC Handgun World Shoot in Stilfontein, South Africa – an event widely regarded as the “Olympics” of handgun shooting.

Competing among more than 1,800 elite shooters from 76 countries, CANiK athletes reached the top of several categories and secured strong finishes across the board, further cementing their global reputation.

CANiK, a key player in Türkiye’s defense industry through its parent company Samsun Domestic Defense (SYS Group), has leveraged its innovative firearm designs and engineering solutions to elevate competitive shooting.

As the official sponsor of the quadrennial IPSC World Shoot, the company showcased its commitment to both sport and global shooting culture.

The championship, held from Sept. 11-28, featured 30 challenging stages and more than 600 shots, culminating in a thrilling Shoot-Off on Sept. 28.

The CANiK Team did not just participate – they excelled.

Hilfred Siebrits claimed the Production Optics category, while Aeron Wecke triumphed in Production Junior.

Olebile Sefolo topped Production Optics Super Junior and Janita Page captured third in Production Optics Ladies.

Other notable results included Aeron Wecke fourth in Production Junior, Luan Burger fourth in Production Optics Super Junior, Hilfred Siebrits fifth in Production Optics and Nils Jonasson fifth in the highly competitive Production category out of 411 shooters.

“These results are a testament to both the skill of our athletes and the high performance of CANiK firearms,” said Dr. İsmail Dut, CANiK academy director and team coach. “Supporting athletes at the IPSC World Shoot is not just sponsorship – it’s an investment in the growth of shooting sports worldwide. Competing alongside top shooters from 76 nations, our athletes demonstrated exceptional talent while showcasing the strength of Turkish defense technology on the global stage.”

CANiK’s presence at the IPSC World Shoot highlighted the company’s dual mission: advancing international shooting sports and reinforcing its global standing as a reliable firearms manufacturer.

The team’s successes in South Africa add to a growing list of international accolades, confirming CANiK as a major force in competitive shooting.

“The IPSC World Shoot is the pinnacle for shooters worldwide,” Dut added. “Seeing our athletes excel in this arena, achieving podium finishes across multiple categories, fills us with pride. We remain committed to supporting shooting sports, nurturing talent and driving further international success for both our team and our country.”