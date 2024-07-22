Denizli hosted a thrilling conclusion to the Turkish Chess First and Second League tournaments on July 21.

The event, organized by the Turkish Chess Federation and Denizli Youth and Sports Provincial Directorate, saw a total of 600 players compete in the 1st and 2nd Leagues.

The closing ceremony took place at the Pamukkale Dormitory Social Facilities Conference Hall, where awards were presented to the top-performing teams and individuals.

In the First League, 240 players from 24 teams battled it out, while the Second League featured 360 players from 36 teams at the Denizli Pamukkale Chess Hall.

The ceremony was attended by Denizli Youth and Sports Provincial Director Ömer İlman, Federation President Gülkız Tulay, federation officials, athletes, and club representatives.

Champions and award winners

In the First League, İzmir Academy Chess Sports Club emerged as the champion, followed by Bursa Education Sports Club in second place and Bursa Municipality Belediye Sports Club in third.

These top three teams secured their spots in next year's Türkiye İş Bankası Chess Super League. In the Second League, Resul Caner Chess Academy and Sports Club claimed the championship, with Moda Sports Club and Göztepe Sports Club finishing second and third, respectively. Akçakoca Culture and Arts Chess Education and Sports Club rounded out the top four.

These top four teams will compete in the First League next year.

Denizli Youth and Sports Provincial Director Ömer İlman praised the successful organization of the chess tournaments and highlighted the ongoing events through July and August.

İlman expressed pride in having brought one of Türkiye’s most modern facilities, the Pamukkale Chess Hall, to Denizli.

He congratulated the top teams and extended best wishes to participants in the Chess Clubs Championship, Turkish Chess Cup, and Visually Impaired Turkish Championship.

Satisfaction and future prospects

Turkish Chess Federation President Gülkız Tulay expressed her delight at the successful conclusion of the 2024 Turkish Chess First and Second Leagues in Denizli.

She congratulated all players for their performances over the nine rounds and emphasized the significance of leaving Denizli with positive experiences for club representatives and athletes alike.

Looking ahead, the Turkish Chess Clubs Championship will be held from July 22-28 at the Pamukkale Chess Hall.

The tournament will feature 60 teams and 600 players, promising another exciting chapter in Türkiye's chess calendar.