The Balkan Rowing Championship is slated to take place on the picturesque waters of the Meriç River in Edirne next year.

This comes hot on the heels of the city being chosen to host the European Under-23 Rowing Championship in September, promising a series of world-class events for rowing enthusiasts.

Nesim Iba, the President of the Rowing Club at TED Edirne College, highlighted the natural prowess of the Meriç River as an ideal setting for rowing competitions.

Iba, speaking on the city's burgeoning reputation in the rowing world, emphasized the significant strides they've made, positioning Edirne as a key player in the sport.

Stressing the city's newfound ability to host major international events, Iba expressed: "Our recent application to organize the Balkan Rowing Championship was accepted. Following the European Under-23 Rowing Championship in 2024, Edirne will once again take the stage as the host of the Balkan Championship."

"As a prelude to these prestigious events, we collaborated with the Turkish Rowing Federation to organize the Turkish Rowing Championship. In March, it was the Turkish Rowing Championship; come September, it will be the European Under-23 Rowing Championship, followed by the Balkan Rowing Championship, all seamlessly integrated into the World Rowing Federation (FISA) calendar."

Iba envisioned a surge in rowing activity on the Meriç River, highlighting: "The upcoming course to be constructed here will mark the first in the history of the republic and the easternmost course in Europe. It's a unique feature that it will be naturally formed, making it distinct. The location is ideal; when the wind blows, there's minimal disturbance in the river, allowing athletes to row easily."

He sees the upcoming events in the city as a boon for the sport and a significant contributor to local tourism.

Anticipating a surge in international interest, he said: "This course will be recognized globally and host numerous events. Particularly, it is said that Scandinavian countries are inclined to favor this venue."

"Consequently, it will bolster the city's promotion and tourism. We confidently declare that Edirne is set to become the rowing capital. The national team will conduct their camps here, and over 40 training sessions and competitions across Türkiye will find their home in Edirne."

Edirne is set to transform into a global hotspot for rowing excellence, with the Meriç River becoming a stage for thrilling competitions and a symbol of the city's growing prominence in rowing.

The fluidity of the Meriç River is set to match the dynamism of the events it hosts, creating a legacy that extends far beyond the water's edge.