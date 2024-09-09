Shamil Erdoğan delivered a stellar performance at ONE 168: Denver, overpowering former two-division world champion Aung La Nsang.

Erdoğan showcased his dominance from start to finish, securing a technical knockout (TKO) at 2:48 of the second round and pushing his unbeaten MMA record to a perfect 10-0.

The Turkish fighter displayed his wrestling prowess early, bringing Aung La to the mat and maintaining control. Erdoğan seized his opponent’s back and attempted a ground-and-pound finish.

Despite Aung La's solid defense, he couldn't escape Erdoğan's relentless grip.

Erdoğan struck with a knee to the body from the top position and looked destined to finish his opponent, throwing five consecutive elbows to Aung La’s face, only for the bell to save Aung La.

Opening the second round with a focus on striking, Erdoğan hit Aung La with a right punch and left kicks as the veteran appeared slow. The Turkish star rocked his Myanmar counterpart with a two-punch combination followed by two punches and a left kick to the body.

Erdoğan continued to advance, building on his momentum as he wobbled Aung La with consecutive punches and an elbow strike. Just as Aung La advanced, Erdoğan secured another takedown, throwing elbows from the top position. Aung La tried to apply a triangle armbar, but Erdoğan countered, taking his opponent’s back again.

The Turkish star applied relentless pressure, dragging Aung La to the canvas and throwing punches to the side of his head. Erdoğan managed to get on top again, striking with elbows and punches to the face. With Aung La unable to defend himself, referee Herb Dean stopped the fight with 12 seconds remaining in the second round.

Having defeated Chinese fighter Fan Rong via second-round knockout in his debut last year, the 34-year-old Erdoğan has now secured a second impressive win and established himself as a serious challenger for the ONE Middleweight MMA world title.

“I feel great and overwhelmed. For sure, Aung La is a very strong opponent. I’m just glad to face him. I wish him all the best in his career,” Erdoğan said in a post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson.

Erdoğan openly challenged three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin, who currently holds the ONE Middleweight MMA world championship.

“Anatoly Malykhin, right now, you step into my territory, and I am ready to defeat you in your division. Stay tuned for that,” the undefeated Turkish fighter said.

In November, ONE Championship is set to hold its second U.S. event of the year, ONE 169: Atlanta, where Turkish fighter Alibeg Rasulov will challenge Christian Lee for the ONE Lightweight MMA world championship.

Malykhin will also defend the ONE Heavyweight MMA world belt against Oumar Kane in the main event.