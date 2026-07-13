Türkiye’s Mete Gazoz defeated Italy’s Mauro Nespoli in straight sets Sunday to win the recurve men’s gold in the 2026 Archery World Cup in Madrid, adding to their ongoing rivalry and completing Gazoz’s successful World Cup campaign this season.

In a highly anticipated rematch of their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games gold medal contest, won by Gazoz 6-4, both archers brought their best to the Complutense National Stadium.

While Nespoli prevailed over Gazoz at this year’s European Outdoor Championships semifinal, Madrid firmly belonged to the reigning European Champion.

Gazoz managed the gusty conditions with composure, opening with strong ends of 29 and 30 to quickly take the lead. Nespoli faltered in the third end, posting scores of 10, 8, and 7, which left Gazoz with a straightforward path to victory.

The Turkish archer’s final arrow was swept right by a sudden wind gust but landed as a six – enough for a 6-0 shutout and the gold medal.

"I wasn’t expecting that, but I had made a really good decision," Gazoz told World Archery's official website after the win. "Everything was great. Just as I was about to make the final shot, the wind hit really hard and pulled the bow to the right. It went for a six. I mean, whatever number of points I need to hit, I’ll hit that one," he added.

For Gazoz, the win offered redemption against a familiar foe. “I remember the Olympics and also this year’s European Championships. Mauro won the (silver) medal and I lost against him in the semifinal,” he said.

"This time I wanted to win this one, and this year I won one stage. We’ll see in the World Cup Final... I hope it’s the same final," he added.

He also expressed deep respect for Nespoli’s veteran status. "I love shooting with him because he’s had a really good career. He won the Olympic team silver medal in (Beijing) 2008. I was 9 then," Gazoz recalled.

“He’s a really big name and I have so much respect for him because of his age and the fact that he can still show such a good performance," he told World Archery.sport.

The gold in Madrid capped Gazoz’s steady rise throughout the 2026 Archery World Cup. After claiming bronze in Puebla and silver in Shanghai, Gazoz’s disciplined build-up paid off with gold in the season’s final stage.

He attributed this consistent improvement to the Turkish team’s planning under technical director and national team head coach Yusuf Göktuğ Ergin.

"It’s actually everything, not just the technique or just physical strength – it’s everything. It’s about the process," Gazoz said.

"We’re always preparing for the last competition because the World Championships, Europeans, Olympics, every major competition, is in July or August," he added.

As Gazoz begins focusing on the upcoming Taranto 2026 Mediterranean Games, the archery world’s attention shifts to Saltillo, Mexico, which will host the Archery World Cup Final this September.