Samet Gümüş, a rising star in Turkish boxing, has his sights set on Olympic gold after a triumphant debut at the European Boxing Championships.

The national pugilist, who clinched a gold medal in the senior category, is brimming with confidence for his first appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Gümüş shared his passion for making history: "I love firsts, and I celebrate being the first. In every championship I've entered for the first time, I've won a medal. Firsts are my lucky charm. I will realize this charm at my first Olympics and become an Olympic champion."

Samet Gümüş sees his victory at the European Championship as pivotal, marking Türkiye's return to the podium after 13 years.

With Coach Selim Vinçoğlu by his side, their intense training camp forged a strong bond and renewed confidence.

Winning the championship not only boosted morale but also affirmed his readiness for the upcoming Olympics, where he aims to shine brightly for his country.

Gümüş's rigorous training regime has demanded significant sacrifices, including time away from his family.

"I've been away from my family for as long as I can remember, but in the last 10 months, I've seen them even less. This affects me negatively. They believe in me and support me. I want all this pain, hardship, and sweat to be worthwhile. Hopefully, we will crown it all with a gold medal at the Olympics," he said.

Despite the challenges, Gümüş remains focused and motivated, often dreaming about his Olympic debut.

"There are days when I can't sleep due to exhaustion. I think about who I will face in my first match at the Olympics, and how it will go. I dream about climbing onto the podium with a gold medal. We represent our country and our flag. Everyone desires to win the gold medal. I truly believe I will win that gold medal. There are 16 people in my weight category, and this is a war among 16 countries. It's a great pride to have your flag highest among these countries," he added.

Gümüş also acknowledged the vital role of the Turkish Boxing Federation in his journey, praising the president's dedication.

"The president of the federation has been immensely involved and supportive. Going to France 10 days in advance and adapting there is a huge motivation. Training at that altitude, experiencing the atmosphere, and conducting camp there is not something everyone gets to do. We are the only ones going from 16 countries, thanks to the federation. I thank him very much; I feel their support. Hopefully, we will achieve success together."