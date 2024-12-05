With eyes set on the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, Türkiye’s national ice skating team is ramping up efforts to carve its place on the global stage.

Building on recent triumphs in short-track speed skating, the team is determined to secure a historic spot in both individual and team events.

Türkiye’s prominence in short track began with Furkan Akar’s groundbreaking performance at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, where he placed sixth – a first for Türkiye in the sport.

A year later, he clinched bronze at the European Championships, solidifying his status as a trailblazer.

The momentum continued with Muhammed Bozdağ’s silver medal at the 4th Winter Youth Olympic Games in South Korea this January, marking another milestone for Turkish skating.

Bozdağ, along with teammates Toprak Efe Eroğlu, Derya Karadağ, Nisa Nur Fidan and Mehmet Talha Yıldız, also secured a fifth-place finish in the 2000-meter mixed relay at the Junior World Cup in Italy.

Olympic goals

Türkiye’s skaters are focused on achieving Olympic qualification through upcoming international events, including the 2025 World Championships and a final tournament in September 2025.

Turkish Ice Skating Federation Vice President Engin Yaşar emphasized the ambition to qualify in both team and individual categories across the short track, figure skating and ice dance disciplines.

“Our goal is to represent Türkiye in both individual and team events for the first time in Olympic history,” Yaşar told Anadolu Agency (AA). “Furkan Akar opened the door as the first individual qualifier. Now, we aim to field a team and target podium finishes in individual races.”

Solid foundation

Yaşar highlighted the importance of youth development, noting that the national team is anchored by young athletes with strong foundations. “The success of athletes like Elzem Taş and Derya Karadağ in short track reflects the strength of our infrastructure,” he said.

Toprak Efe Eroğlu, another standout talent, competes at the junior level and has already represented Türkiye in World Cup events held in Canada, China and South Korea. “Toprak is a rising star and will undoubtedly become a key player for Türkiye in the future,” Yaşar added.

Expanding horizons

In figure skating, Burak Demirboğa is leading the charge. “He is among Türkiye’s best figure skaters and is fully capable of achieving Olympic qualification,” said Yaşar. “His performances will be crucial as we aim for milestones in figure skating and ice dance.”

World-class training

The team has been training at international camps in Samsun, Erzurum and Kocaeli, with substantial support from the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Erzurum, in particular, has become a hub for high-altitude training, boasting world-class facilities, including a state-of-the-art mat system.

“We’ve hosted joint camps with teams from the Netherlands, Kazakhstan and Germany,” Yaşar noted. “These collaborations provide invaluable experience for our athletes as they prepare for Olympic-level competition.”