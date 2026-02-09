Rıza Kayaalp marked his long-awaited return to competition in emphatic fashion, capturing the Greco-Roman 130 kg. gold medal at the Zagreb Open and reminding the wrestling world why his name still carries weight at the very top of the sport.

The tournament in Croatia’s capital, part of United World Wrestling’s first Ranking Series event of 2026, was Kayaalp’s first official appearance in 610 days.

The 36-year-old Turkish heavyweight had not competed since June 2024, yet he looked untouched by the layoff, dominating every bout on his way to the title.

Kayaalp opened his campaign by overwhelming American Aden Ikaika Hammar Attao in the elimination round, winning 9-0 by technical superiority.

He followed with another lopsided victory in the quarterfinals, again posting a 9-0 technical fall against Georgia’s Rati Talikishvili.

The semifinals brought a sterner test, but Kayaalp remained in full control, shutting out Kazakhstan’s Olzhas Syrlybay 4-0 with disciplined defense and sharp work from par terre.

In Sunday’s final, he faced American Cohlton Michael Schultz and delivered a composed, authoritative performance, pulling away for a 7-1 victory to secure the gold medal.

Across four matches, Kayaalp conceded just one point.

The Zagreb Open also marked Kayaalp’s return following a doping case that sidelined him for much of 2024 and 2025. An out-of-competition test in May 2024 detected trimetazidine, a prohibited substance under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.

Kayaalp maintained the substance came from the prescribed medication Vastarel, which he used to treat severe tinnitus and related symptoms.

While an initial ruling imposed a four-year ban, the Court of Arbitration for Sport later reduced the sanction to 18 months, allowing him to resume competition on Jan. 1, 2026.

Kayaalp’s comeback adds another chapter to one of Greco-Roman wrestling’s most decorated careers.

He owns three Olympic medals, five world titles and a record 12 European championships, a mark he currently shares with Russian legend Aleksandr Karelin.

Gold at the 2026 European Wrestling Championships in April would make Kayaalp the most successful European champion in history.

Türkiye enjoyed a strong showing overall in Zagreb, finishing the event with three gold medals, one silver and one bronze.

Alongside Kayaalp, Yüksel Sarıçiçek and Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu claimed gold, while Nesrin Baş took silver and Ömer Halis Recep earned bronze.