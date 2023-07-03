Recep Gürkan, the mayor of Edirne, revealed exciting changes coming to the historic Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling event, promising enhanced viewing pleasure in the competitions starting next year.

Gürkan was warmly greeted by the spirited Kırkpınar drum and zurna band as he arrived at the entrance of the historical city hall in Selimiye Square, where the traditional wrestling event will take place.

Extending his well-wishes to the team chiefs, Gürkan expressed his hopes for a successful and beneficial wrestling spectacle.

Addressing the journalists, Gürkan announced that all preparations for the 662nd Historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling had been finalized.

Recognizing Kırkpınar as one of the oldest traditions cherished by the Turkish nation, he expressed pride in organizing an event that has held a place on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List since 2010.

Highlighting the significance of this year's Kırkpınar as it coincides with the Republic's 100th anniversary, Gürkan emphasized the reverence they hold for the legacy of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, his fellow soldiers and the individuals who bestowed this land upon them.

With unwavering respect, he proclaimed, "We will deliver a Kırkpınar that befits our martyrs and honors the 100th anniversary of the Republic, a legacy that will endure through the ages."

Gürkan revealed that this year's event would mark the final year of the traditional wrestling format in Kırkpınar.

He enthusiastically shared plans for a revamped Kırkpınar experience the following year, focusing on higher quality, greater viewer satisfaction, and closer adherence to the event's rich traditions.

Gürkan acknowledged the enthusiastic response from the Turkish Traditional Wrestling Federation, the wrestling community and Kırkpınar Brother Seyfettin Selim.

Through a newly introduced league arrangement for oil wrestling in Türkiye, participants would be ranked based on their yearly performances, determining who will earn the right to compete in Kırkpınar.

The top 64 wrestlers in 13 weight categories, excluding the chief wrestler, will participate, offering a heightened spectacle and more captivating matches.

The point system will undergo significant changes, ensuring that Kırkpınar's historic essence and mission endure for centuries to come.

Gürkan mentioned that, prior to the format change, this year witnessed a record number of wrestlers participating in Kırkpınar.

With approximately 3,000 oil wrestlers in Türkiye, he humorously noted the logistical challenge of accommodating such a large group, mentioning the need to commence scoring at 8:30 a.m. on a Friday morning and jokingly foreseeing a possible "explosion" of wrestlers eager to start the matches.

In a moment of anticipation, Gürkan announced that the Kırkpınar chief wrestler would be awarded TL 1 million ($38,347.23) this year.

Responding to queries about the prize amount, he explained that the Edirne Municipality had borne the entire financial burden of Kırkpınar for a long time, with only a minor financial contribution made during the tenure of Mr. Mehmet Müezzinoğlu.

With the new system being introduced this year, Gürkan expressed their resolve to set an example and provide a model for others by offering a million lira award to the chief wrestler. Edirne Municipality pledged TL 1,000 and Kırkpınar would contribute TL 500,000 toward the grand prize.