In Aksaray, one name echoes through the winding alleys and bustling streets – Kübra Çevik, recognized in the community for her resilience and skill, born with the condition of achondroplasia or dwarfism.

However, beyond the physical constraints, Çevik is etching her name in the annals of success through the dynamic and exhilarating realm of para badminton, all thanks to the guidance of her physical education teacher.

At the tender age of 10, Kübra Çevik's journey took an unexpected turn when a visit to the hospital revealed she had achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism causing developmental challenges.

Despite this revelation, Çevik's passion for sports persisted, initially focusing on shot put and athletics.

It was not until middle school, under the wise suggestion of her physical education teacher, that she was introduced to the world of badminton.

With unwavering determination aligned with her goals, the 24-year-old Çevik made a splash at the Para Badminton Türkiye Championship held at the Dağılgan Sports Hall in Aksaray from Dec. 1-3.

In the women's doubles category, she clinched the top spot, while securing a commendable second place in the women's singles category.

A 2021 graduate from Gazi University's Faculty of Education, where she pursued a degree to become a social studies teacher, Kübra Çevik's commitment to badminton spans nine years.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Çevik shared her journey, emphasizing her relentless pursuit of excellence.

Highlighting her achievements in shot put, where she holds second and third place titles in Türkiye, Çevik expressed her passion for para badminton, citing the dynamism and diversity of competition as key factors that drew her in.

"Para badminton offers a variety of movements and competitions that deeply resonated with me. As one achieves success step by step, it becomes a sport that supports individuals with motivations. I became the Turkish champion in badminton, securing numerous accolades. Representing my country abroad and being selected for the national team are dreams I hold dear. Hopefully, it will come to fruition. We should put forth the belief that we can excel in every arena," she said.

Çevik expressed unwavering faith in her ability to achieve greater milestones, setting the stage for a promising future filled with triumphs in the world of para badminton.