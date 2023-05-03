Turkish arm wrestler Şaban Mazak, also known as the "Iron Wrist," is preparing for European and World Championships spotlights, despite being born with physical disabilities.

The 58-year-old, who repairs shoes for a living in the Kurşunlu district of Çankırı, started arm wrestling with the advice of his trainer, Selahattin Kapakten, whom he met 20 years ago.

Turkish arm wrestler Şaban Mazak trains with his trainer, Selahattin Kapakten ahead of the European and World Championships, Çankırı, Türkiye, April 26, 2023. (AA Photo)

Mazak has achieved many accolades in national and international championships and recently won first place in the Para Arm Wrestling Türkiye Championships and national team selections held in Kocaeli in March.

His goal right now is to win a gold medal at the European Championship, which is planned for this year, and then to take the first podium at the World Championship.

After retiring, Mazak started a business in the manufacture of leather products with the support of the Small and Medium Enterprises Support and Development Administration (KOSGEB), but continued arm wrestling at the suggestion of Kapakten.

Turkish arm wrestler Şaban Mazak mends shoes in his workshop, Çankırı, Türkiye, April 26, 2023. (AA Photo)

"I won first place in both the right and left arm in the Turkish Championship, which was held a month ago. Now we will go to Europe, I hope. I do not know when it will be exactly. After that, we will go to the world championship. My goal is to become the world champion," Mazak told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Mazak doesn't see himself as disabled and believes he can do anything.

He works, has three children, and trains at home and at work.

"We pull the rope with my wife, we tighten towels at home. I come to the gym and work out. We can only train two days a week. I work both at work and train. My day is full," he said.

Mazak wants to represent Türkiye in the best way possible with the Crescent-Star jersey.

"I would to promote the name of Çankırı while representing Türkiye in the most exemplary manner. It is my ultimate objective to showcase our national anthem to the world," he shared.