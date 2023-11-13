The seventh edition of the International Chess Tournament has kicked off in Mersin, transforming the ancient game into a riveting spectacle.

The tournament, now a cherished tradition, witnessed an impressive turnout, with 291 players from 13 countries and 26 cities converging to compete.

A diverse array of athletes spanning various age groups joined the fray, with notable representation from Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia, Syria and beyond.

The international air of the event was evident, with participants from countries such as India, Norway and the U.S. adding to the competitive mix.

The tournament, which unfolds its strategic battles until Nov. 18, promises fierce competition and substantial rewards.

The stakes are high, with a total prize pool of TL 372,500 ($13,028) up for grabs.

Successful competitors will be vying for top honors, with the winner in Category A taking home an impressive TL 269,500. In contrast, Category B, C and D winners stand to earn TL 66,250, TL 22,750 and TL 14,000, respectively.

Mersin Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Secretary-General Serdal Gökayaz expressed his satisfaction with the increasing participation each year.

"As a tradition, the enthusiasm has grown compared to last year. We wish success to all athletes, emphasizing the importance of calmness, motivation, concentration and attention. Success will be inevitable if they effectively embody these qualities," Gökayaz said, pledging the municipality's commitment to organizing top-tier events in the future.

Highlighting the significance of Mersin among their numerous tournaments, Turkish Chess Federation President Gülkız Tülay noted: "The Mersin Chess Tournament has become a sought-after event, not only for its organization but also for the opportunities it provides. Organizing the seventh edition is no small feat, and we owe a significant debt to the Turkish Chess Federation and our Mersin Provincial representatives. Mayor Vahap Seçer's support of the sport of chess has been invaluable."

Tülay praised Mersin's unique appeal, saying: "Athletes find the comfort they seek in Mersin, enjoying the spring weather. The tournament's success is evident with the impressive participation of nearly 300 athletes. The enticing prizes further elevate the tournament's allure, making it a must-attend event for players. We hope to witness even more prestigious tournaments emerging from Mersin in the future."

Echoing the sentiment, Mersin chess provincial representative Ömer Faruk Ercan highlighted the tournament's quality, declaring, "Mersin organized the highest quality tournament in Türkiye this year. The caliber of players is exceptional, and we anticipate the emergence of one or two international norms. With participants from 13 countries and 26 provinces across four categories, the tournament boasts over TL 360,000 in prizes. I wish all participants the best of luck."