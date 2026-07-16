The Turkish Armed Forces are set to integrate Wushu Kung Fu into their military training and sports programs after the National Defense Minister and the Türkiye Wushu Kung Fu Federation signed a landmark cooperation protocol aimed at strengthening close combat instruction, physical conditioning and athlete development.

The agreement, signed in Ankara on July 14, formally recognizes Wushu Kung Fu as an accredited branch within the Turkish Armed Forces Sports Power, bringing the martial art into the military's organized sports structure for the first time.

Under the protocol, cadets at the National Defense University's military academies and noncommissioned officer vocational schools will receive Wushu Kung Fu instruction as part of their training.

Schools will also establish teams that will compete under the Turkish Armed Forces Sports Power banner in national and international events, creating a new pathway for military athletes to represent Türkiye in competition.

The partnership also extends beyond sports.

Personnel serving in the Land, Naval and Air Forces commands will undergo close combat training coordinated by the Türkiye Wushu Kung Fu Federation.

The curriculum is expected to draw on the discipline's striking, grappling, throwing and self-defense techniques to enhance hand-to-hand combat skills and operational readiness.

In a statement, the federation described the agreement as more than the addition of another military sport, calling it a strategic partnership that unites athletics, discipline and national defense.

Officials said the protocol is designed to incorporate Wushu Kung Fu's technical foundation and close combat principles into military education while improving physical fitness, discipline, mental resilience and combat preparedness among service members.

The move follows a long-standing global tradition of armed forces incorporating martial arts into military instruction.

Wushu Kung Fu combines traditional Chinese martial arts with modern competitive disciplines, including Taolu, which focuses on choreographed routines, and Sanda, a full-contact combat format.

The sport emphasizes speed, agility, coordination, endurance and tactical decision-making, qualities that translate naturally to military training.

Similar programs exist in several armed forces worldwide, where martial arts are used to develop close-quarters combat skills, confidence and physical conditioning.

Türkiye's adoption of Wushu Kung Fu aligns with that broader approach while giving the sport a larger institutional platform.

For the Türkiye Wushu Kung Fu Federation, the agreement represents one of the most significant milestones in its history.

The federation has spent years expanding the sport through domestic championships, international competition and grassroots development.

The military partnership is expected to increase participation, strengthen coaching infrastructure and provide greater visibility nationwide.

The federation said educational programs and organizational activities under the protocol will continue in the coming months as implementation begins across military institutions.

It also thanked Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Personnel General Director Lt. Gen. Orhan Gürdal, ministry officials, federation president Abdurrahman Akyüz, deputy president Rıdvan Duran and others who contributed to the initiative.